Business Analyst - Embedded Systems with PLM Background
Multiply Teknik & IT AB / Datajobb / Botkyrka Visa alla datajobb i Botkyrka
2025-05-18
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Multiply Teknik & IT AB i Botkyrka
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
About Multiply
At Multiply (multiply.se), we empower organizations to scale smarter through innovative, data-driven solutions. We're pioneers in driving digital transformation across industries, helping our partners evolve their operations through technology. Our flagship platform, VisFlow, delivers real-time data visualization and actionable insights, redefining how decisions are made in modern enterprises.
We're looking for a technically grounded and method-driven Business Analyst who understands the world of embedded software and hardware development-and can guide others through it. In this role, you'll help define and drive how embedded systems are described and managed across complex organizations, building structure where it's needed most.
You'll work closely with development teams, engineers, and business users to develop methods, processes, and best practices for embedded product descriptions within PLM/PDM systems. Just as importantly, you'll bring the coaching, pedagogical, and presentation skills to lead change across teams.
What You'll Do
Develop and formalize methods and workflows for describing embedded systems in enterprise product data environments
Act as a central point for training, coaching, and onboarding development teams on embedded product description standards
Present and promote embedded development best practices across departments, both in large sessions and 1:1 guidance
Build reusable training materials and lead interactive workshops to support adoption of new ways of working
Establish structured support channels to collect feedback, follow up on challenges, and drive continuous improvement
Collaborate with product, engineering, and business stakeholders to align system data with real-world development needs
Translate user pain points into scalable, maintainable improvements in both processes and tooling
Ensure embedded items are handled consistently and traceably within PLM/PDM environments
Who You Are
Background in embedded system/software development-you understand developers because you've been one
Familiar with PLM/PDM systems and how they manage product and engineering data
Skilled in method development and structured process improvement
Naturally pedagogical-confident presenting, explaining, and coaching teams through change
Strong communication and interpersonal skills; a bridge-builder across roles and disciplines
Proactive, structured, and focused on solving real problems with practical solutions
Fluent in English (Swedish is a plus)
Master's degree in engineering or equivalent experience in embedded and systems development
Work Setup
Hybrid role: 3 days/week on-site expected
Must be available to work up to 5 days on-site during key phases
Why Join Multiply?
Help shape and standardize embedded development practices at scale
Be part of an expert-led, innovation-focused digital transformation team
Influence both technical execution and organizational ways of working
Engage directly with developers and drive real operational impact
Competitive salary and a forward-thinking, supportive environment
Do you love embedded systems-and helping others master them? Apply today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-29
E-post: join@multiply.tech Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Multiply Teknik & IT AB
(org.nr 556919-3500)
Syrenstigen 2 (visa karta
)
146 48 TULLINGE Arbetsplats
Delfin Vård Jobbnummer
9345290