Burger King Örnsköldsvik
2025-05-29
About the job
We at Burger King Örnsköldsvik
looking for new service-oriented employees! Are you our new colleague?
As an employee at Burger King, you enjoy working in a team, have a positive attitude and like a fast-paced everyday life.
Our employees work both at the cash register, in the kitchen and outside in the restaurant. Previous experience as a restaurant assistant or other service work is an advantage but not a requirement. We train all new employees at all workstations, regardless of previous work experience, to give all employees a good introduction to the work. For those who wish to develop and grow with responsibility, there are many different career opportunities.
We know that committed, motivated and pleasant employees create good guest experiences and are the key to our success. That's why it's important to us that you feel comfortable in our team.
You must be able to master the Swedish language in both spoken and written form and be able to make yourself understood in English.
We are looking for you as:
Likes to work in a fast-paced environment
You find it easy to collaborate with other people.
You are comfortable with meeting and taking care of our guests in the best way possible
You have a high work ethic, take your own initiative and perform your tasks with high quality
You are positive, always do your best and constantly strive for improvement
Why should you choose us?
You will gain experience in collaborating in a team, which will be valuable to you throughout your life.
You will learn about guest service.
We offer flexible working hours, which means you can easily combine work with leisure activities or studies.
We have good career opportunities for those who wish to grow to higher roles within the company.
We offer a salary in accordance with the collective agreement.
The position is full-time and is available during the day, evenings and weekends.
We are recruiting continuously, so if you are interested, please submit your application today!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-28
E-post: illius.chowdhury@kingfood.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rex International AB
Härnösandsvägen 2 (visa karta
891 31 ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK Arbetsplats
Burger King Örnsköldsvik Jobbnummer
