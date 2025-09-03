Bruce Studios is hiring a Frontend Developer
2025-09-03
Bruce Studios is on a mission to redefine how people train, recover, and feel good - every day.
With thousands of members and over 1,000 partner studios across the Nordics, we offer the most flexible way to stay active and well. And we're just getting started.
We're looking for a skilled and curious Frontend Developer to join our Tech team at Bruce Studios in Stockholm. Your main focus will be on building and improving our new exciting initiative - our new B2B portal as well as Bruce Studios web.
Your mission
What youll do
Development: Continue building and maintain features that make the B2C & B2B portal user-friendly, reliable, and scalable
Collaborate across teams: Work closely with designers, product owners, and other developers to create seamless solutions
Innovate and Improve: Take ownership of your work, suggest improvements, and help shape the technical direction of the portals
Frontend Focus: Build intuitive, engaging, and responsive user interfaces that deliver a seamless experience for our users
Contribute to other products: Jump into other Bond Group services like Bruce Studios and STC, lending your expertise wherever it's needed
What we want you to bring
Minimum 3 years of experience as a Frontend Developer or in a similar role.
Proficiency in frontend technologies (e.g., HTML, CSS, JavaScript, SvelteKit and React).
An eye for usability and a strong interest in building great user experiences
A collaborative mindset - you're a team player who communicates well and enjoys working with diverse stakeholders.
Nice to have: Experience with backend technologies (e.g., Node.js, Go, Python) and frameworks, good understanding of SQL databases, preferably Postgres, and experience with REST APIs. As well as experience with B2B platforms or interest in digital health services.
Our values at Bruce Studios
At Bruce Studios, our values guide everything we do-from how we work together to how we engage with our community.
Own it - We take responsibility, make decisions, and follow through. We're proactive, honest, and always learning from our mistakes.
Be engaged - We're all in. We respect each other's time, stay curious, and continuously strive to improve.
Be real - Authenticity is key. We communicate openly, support each other, and create a safe space where everyone can be themselves.
Be adaptable - Change is constant, and we embrace it. We find solutions, stay flexible, and innovate together.
Be bold - We challenge the status quo, take risks, and push boundaries while treatingeach other with kindness and respect.
Want to be part of a team that lives these values every day? Apply now.
What we offer you
Fully renovated top-floor office with terrace, ideally located in central Stockholm
30 days of vacation
Pension benefits
Hybrid work setup with three office days per week
A welcoming company culture and supportive team
A Bruce Epic membership (yes, you get to workout too!)
How to apply
Does this role sound like the right fit for you? Great - we'd love to hear from you!
Apply directly via Teamtailor by uploading your CV (in English or Swedish) and adding a short personal note about why you're excited about this opportunity and how you'd contribute to the team.
We value a diverse and inclusive workplace, and we warmly welcome applicants of all gender identities, ages, backgrounds, and abilities.
