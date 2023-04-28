Breakfast and Hotel cleaning

Lappeasuando Turistservice AB / Restaurangbiträdesjobb / Jokkmokk
2023-04-28


Welcome to Lapland!
We are looking for an energetic person that gives a smile to our customers in the mornings while serving breakfast.
We are looking for a person that has an eye for details while cleaning the rooms and other places in and around the hotel.
We are looking for a person that loves and enjoys living remote in a small cabin in Swedish Lapland.
If you are adventures, if you like to learn new things in a new environment and if you are willing to fulfill the described tasks than you might be our new team member.
For more information about the Lappeasuando lodge and its activities, please see our webpage.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-28
E-post: franzisak@lappeasuando.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Lappeasuando Turistservice AB (org.nr 556392-8729)
Lappeasuando 3 (visa karta)
982 99  GÄLLIVARE

Kontakt
Owner
Franziska Kohler
franziska@lappeasuando.com
+4697050170, +46722481971

Jobbnummer
