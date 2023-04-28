Breakfast and Hotel cleaning
2023-04-28
Welcome to Lapland!
We are looking for an energetic person that gives a smile to our customers in the mornings while serving breakfast.
We are looking for a person that has an eye for details while cleaning the rooms and other places in and around the hotel.
We are looking for a person that loves and enjoys living remote in a small cabin in Swedish Lapland.
If you are adventures, if you like to learn new things in a new environment and if you are willing to fulfill the described tasks than you might be our new team member.
For more information about the Lappeasuando lodge and its activities, please see our webpage.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-28
E-post: franzisak@lappeasuando.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lappeasuando Turistservice AB
(org.nr 556392-8729)
Lappeasuando 3 (visa karta
)
982 99 GÄLLIVARE Kontakt
Owner
Franziska Kohler franziska@lappeasuando.com +4697050170, +46722481971 Jobbnummer
7708905