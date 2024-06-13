Brand Professional
2024-06-13
At Sandvik Group we're now looking for a creative Brand Professional to join us and help strengthen our brand identity and positioning, while building an interesting network spread across the globe.
Ahead of you is an interesting, inspiring and challenging assignment that requires commitment, curiosity and an agile and holistic outlook - a truly great opportunity for someone who wants to learn and develop, both personally and professionally. Welcome to the World of Sandvik!
About your job
In this position, you're responsible for planning, producing, distributing and following up on a variety of brand activities, playing a key role in brand campaigns development. You work with an omnichannel approach across different digital platforms, producing creative and engaging written and visual assets to strengthen the Sandvik brand positioning. You provide advice regarding brand towards the communication and marketing organizations, including positioning, design, tone-of-voice, values and expressions, as well as support branding matters and advise stakeholders on brand implications. You're also involved in different collaborative groups that aim to protect and further develop the Sandvik brand identity.
You continuously test new ideas across all brand-related initiatives, incorporating the latest available technologies such as AI, analytics, UX and content editing. By applying an agile way of working, you lead, develop and suggest actions based on brand measurements. Additionally, you manage the operational network of partners, including design agencies and other brand-related partners, ensuring effective brand management and collaboration.
You're located at our headquarters at the World Trade Center in Stockholm and some travel may occur. We apply a hybrid work set-up where you can combine office work with work from another location.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with extensive experience in brand and general communications, including data analytics and channel-, content-, and project management. You have a relevant education and skills in managing art design creation, storytelling and supplier management. It's beneficial to have knowledge of InDesign or other art design tools. Acting in a global setting calls for excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written.
With a collaborative working style and a drive to always learn new things, you see the bigger picture, set ambitious objectives and thoroughly drive the needed activities to reach goals. By being the definition of a doer, you stay focused and create great results even in times of multiple parallel assignments. You have a business-oriented and strategic mindset that you use in alignment with your operational work. With your excellent communication skills, you cooperate and establish networks internally and externally on an international scale.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Cristina Kapp, Vice President Corporate Communications & Brand, +46 (0)72-143 95 62, cristina.kapp@sandvik.com
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 340 47 03
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lisbeth Häggström
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your applications as soon as possible, but no later than August 10, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Feel free to include examples of your work or portfolio in your application. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0067879.
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance and will be away on summer vacation. Therefore, it can be difficult to reach us, and the recruitment process might take longer than usual.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations. Så ansöker du
