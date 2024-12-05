Brand Partnership Manager
2024-12-05
We are looking for a Brand Partnership Manager with a consultative approach and trustworthy personality to join us.. We are an agency serving some of the biggest brands on the Nordic market with strategies for influencer marketing. We believe our next teamplayer is someone who loves marketing and communication, someone who is eager to understand our clients' needs and who can be the rock they lean on.
We work in teams with a mission to build long term relationships with our clients. These relationships create loops of experiences and expertise which makes us and our clients grow together. Your role is to bring in new clients, take care of the existing ones and share our knowledge and expertise, set up strategies to reach their goals so that we develop this industry together.
Sounds fun and challenging? Well, we're sure it can be both. And even though you will become your clients primary contact when creating strategies to meet their goals you will have full support from relevant specialists and teams in our organization to make it happen.
What you bring to the table:
To be successful in this role we believe you are business driven with excellent communication skills. As a person you are reliable, structured and always eager to outperform our clients expectations. You leave nothing at chance. You are passionate about the social media landscape and you like to challenge and bring your work to the next level. Your ability to collaborate with others comes naturally to you and you enjoy being a part of an entrepreneurial environment.
What you will do on a daily basis:
Represent by being the first point of contact to assigned clients
Be proactive and identify new potential clients and introduce them to our offer
Take responsibility for you individual sales budget
Educate potential strategic clients about the services and solutions that we provides
Create successful influencer marketing strategies based on the clients needs together with our planning-team incl:
• Interpret brief and set relevant KPIs
• Profile scouting and negotiation
• Concept development
• Estimate budgets and results
• Create pitch decks (Keynote)
Act as a consultant during the pitch process to ensure that the optimal set of tools is offered to reach the client's goals.
Close collaboration with project management to support the overall customer journey - from start to finish.
Experiences on our wishlist:
Degree within marketing or equivalent professional experience
Approx 3-5 years within marketing
Experience from media-, communication-, influencer marketing- or inhouse agency
Excellent communication skills - ability to inspire, align and execute both oral and written
With that said your personal skills are highly valued so if you feel that you are the perfect match even though you don't check all of the above boxes - apply now!
This will be an opportunity to form the future of influencer marketing together with super bright colleagues and some of the best brands in the world where you will be part of a caring and fun culture where every voice matters.
This is a full time, permanent position based in Stockholm. Start date as soon as possible and we are going through applications continuously so do not hesitate to get in touch!
Application
In this recruitment process we collaborates with Talent&Partner.
Please apply with your resume, LinkedIn and a cover letter via link or work@talentpartner.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19
