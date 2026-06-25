Brand Manager
Swedish Match Sales Sweden Aktiebolag / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Match Sales Sweden Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Kungälv
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
At PMI, we've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future on one clear purpose – to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and have been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years, and together we are working to deliver a smoke-free Nordic by 2035.
Marketing at PMI feels like building a new business – but with the accumulated expertise of a global brand behind you. Bring us your curiosity and capacity to engage people and you can be part of a dedicated team that's driving our huge commercial transformation.
To fuel our journey towards a smoke-free future we are now looking for a Brand Manager who can effectively lead and deliver marketing programs within our combustible category (CC) across the Nordics that enables us to fuel our journey towards a smoke-free future even faster. This is a senior role within the department reporting to the Director of combustible category.
Your "day to day"
In line with the overall portfolio strategy and business objectives, this role's responsibility is to develop short and long term brand strategies and action plans in the Nordic Markets.
Oversee the planning, development and execution of all brand programs, including product development, research, and engagement activities.
The role will include:
• Develop and implement short and long-term brand strategies and action plans in line with overall portfolio strategy and business objectives.
• Oversee planning, development, and execution of all brand programs, including product development, research, and engagement activities.
• Drive and define annual brand plans, must-win battles, and 1+3 year strategies.
• Conduct extensive market, competition, and consumer analysis to identify business opportunities and challenges.
• Propose and manage brand strategies, ensuring alignment with growth targets and strategic positioning.
• Lead brand toolbox and product initiatives, ensuring comprehensive support for assigned markets.
• Identify and initiate critical brand-specific research needs, generating insights and action plans to improve brand appeal and competitive positioning.
• Ensure brand equity and compliance with local regulations, PMI Marketing Code, and Business Conduct Principles.
• Plan and lead brand projects within agreed timeframes and budgets, ensuring excellence in execution.
• Manage resourcing and budgeting for brand activities, ensuring optimal allocation and compliance.
• Understand competitive landscape and drive pricing processes in collaboration with Finance.
• Manage agency and supplier relationships, ensuring clear expectations and high-quality deliverables.
• Provide organizational leadership, coaching direct reports, and fostering a collaborative environment.
• Collaborate with cluster markets and teams to support commercialization and deployment of brand strategies
Who you are
• University degree or equivalent in Marketing, Business Administration or relevant field
• +5 years of working experience within marketing and/or commercialization function, ideally in a multinational FMCG company or marketing agency
• Strong networking and stakeholder management skills
• A team-oriented approach and experience of working in commercial- and cross functional teams
• Proficiency in English is required, and knowledge of Swedish would be a strong advantage
• Strong understanding of Nordic consumers and trends
All applicants must have the legal right to work in Sweden.
Please note that relocation support is not available for this job.
What we offer
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join PMI and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business – our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
• Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Ansökningar tas enbart emot via vår karriärsida. Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Match Sales Sweden Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556123-8089)
Karlavägen 108 (visa karta
)
115 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9978104