Braking & Vehicle Dynamics Control Systems - End User Function owner
2024-09-26
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you passionate about automotives? Would you want to be part of an amazing organization serving one of the important technical areas of the Volvo group business? Do you have passion for improving driver's experience? Keep reading....
You will be part of the Braking & Vehicle Dynamics Control Systems Team within Vehicle Motion Management sub-stream as End User Function Owner (EUFO) with the global responsibility and control of your braking control functionality and technology offering across Volvo Group brands, and its maintenance.
You will have the chance to work across the entire vehicle and gain a unique understanding of how it works. This is your way to assess how the braking control functionality interacts with and impacts other components and systems. As owner, you have the final say and full responsibility for your end user functionality.
What you are?
You have Master of Science in Electronics, Software engineering, Mechatronics or similar. Years of proven experience in End User Function ownership, where you have defined requirements on a high level down to requirement allocation on ECU level.
To succeed in this role, we believe you are experienced and comfortable to:
* Be the voice of the customer for your end-user function.
* Lead for your specific End-User function the short/long term roadmap with Product owner/s, feature leaders, Strategic product planning, Volvo group brands and other stakeholders; ensure the function is in line with Customer Features, relevant Transport solution Requirements and other end-user functions
* Lead concept investigations; steer exploration of alternatives and take the concept for approval through different decision forums.
* Actively support Product Owner in clarifying needs of capabilities/enablers and breaking down those to features/enablers.
* Own the detailed requirement break-down and definition and document requirements in the appropriate tools
* Manage interfaces and align on requirements with all related delivery teams e.g. Development teams, HMI teams, Powertrain etc.
* Lead the implementation of system architecture strategies in the product delivered.
* Lead any supplier discussion related to your function; close cooperation with business partners is a must
* Lead QM process including FMEA, Functional Safety (Hazard Analysis, Functional Safety Concept and Safety case) as well as Cyber Security.
* Secure that system and non-functional requirements are correctly implemented.
* Establish verification and validation plan for your function; lead / perform testing of your function according to V-model; actively support to create relevant test cases.
* Ensure SW quality readiness and acceptable validation results before each release step consider Volvo SW release cadence.
* Lead the resolution of related product issues found during development projects, during manufacturing, by real customers in the field when applicable.
* Comfortable in leading complex group tasks with versatile stakeholders
Technical skills we expect
* Vehicle dynamics knowledge, Systemweaver, C/C+, Simulink, concur testing, CI/CD, GIT, Agile tools (jira, confluence)
* B-driving license required; C- driving license is a merit
* We believe you are a specialist in System Design Engineering typically obtained through education and work experience. You shall be a role model of cutting edge thinking and an established contributor to lifelong learning in the automotive industry as a master trainer, coach and/or mentor.
* As a person, you should be a good communicator, be effective at planning and prioritizing tasks, have solid technical leadership, be results-oriented and willing to challenge the current norms, and be fluent in both written and verbal English.
* You can take decisions, engage and inspire, have confidence in your abilities to influence outcomes, are structured and creative, and are passionate about networking across functions to achieve shared objectives.
If this sounds interesting, please send in your application no later than October 10th 2024.
