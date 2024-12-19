BPA Manager
About the Role:
This person will lead certain BPA activities within the Nordics cluster, providing insightful and value-added analysis and decision support to the business leadership.
Job Description
Major accountabilities:
Manage the execution of regional / global strategies for own part of the organization and the correct and timely implementation of BPA processes and policies and ensure adherence thereof.
Deliver core management reporting and financial planning processes to ensure the effective and timely delivery of insightful, recurring or ad-hoc financial information.
Lead the development of detailed budget and financial forecasts for use in Global and Regional, country, Business Franchise (BF), and Business Unit (BU) planning.
Design and maintain early warning systems for financial tracking, ensuring accurate advance warning for all financial results.
Proactively drive performance and carry out value-added analyses on financial data: Sales trends, Functional Expenses, Other Income and Expenses, Impairment review, Management Cash Flow, Capital Investments, life time costs for projects, NPV etc -Support the organization's leadership team with financial analysis (including Risks and Opportunities analysis), cost analysis and control and drive corrective actions.
Conduct value added analyses, e.g. Resource Allocation, Profitability analyses, Benchmarking to recommend short -and long-term targets and improvement areas.
Manage and ensure the development of a team of experienced BPA professionals.
Reporting of technical complaints / adverse events / special case scenarios related to Novartis products within 24 hours of receipt -Distribution of marketing samples (where applicable)
Minimum Requirements:
Bachelors' or Masters' degree or equivalent in business or finance. MBA or PG degree in Management Accounting (CIMA, ACCA, ACA) a plus
6+ years relevant financial business experience in a major corporation, ideally Pharmaceuticals or FMCG industry
Excellent interpersonal & influencing skills with ability to build strong relationships
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Strong analytical skills; able to handle complex data and derive business insights. Familiarity with AI-based forecasting a plus.
Advanced Excel skills and strong experience in Word & PowerPoint
Languages :
English.
Benefits and rewards:
Read our handbook to learn about all the ways we'll help you thrive personally and professionally: https://www.novartis.com/careers/benefits-rewards
Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion:
We are committed to building an outstanding, inclusive work environment and diverse teams representative of the patients and communities we serve.
Accessibility and accommodation:
Novartis is committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to all individuals. If, because of a medical condition or disability, you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the recruitment process, or in any order to receive more detailed information about essential functions of a position, please send an e-mail to inclusion.sweden@novartis.com
and let us know the nature of your request and your contact information. Please include the job requisition number in your message.
Skills Desired
Ability To Influence Key Stakeholders, AI Driven, Building High Performance Team, Capital Allocation, Critical Thinking, Data Cleansing / Normalization, Data Visualization, Financial And Management Reporting, Giving And Receiving Feedback, Group Problem Solving, Insight Generation, Interpersonal Relationships, Managing Ambiguity, Market Understanding, Planning & Analysis, Pmi (Post-Merger Integration), Process Optimization, Understanding Value Drivers
