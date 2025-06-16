Boulanger / Panettiere
2025-06-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Le Pain Francais AB i Göteborg
Boulanger / Panettiere responsibilities include:
Job brief
We are looking for a Baker to prepare different types of bread and a wide range of pastries, like croissants, brioche, cakes and pies.
Baker responsibilities include opening the bakery, mixing dough, preparing fillings and glazing pastries. To be successful in this role, you should have work experience as a Baker and be able to decorate cakes using creative techniques.
Ultimately, you will make sure we offer fresh and delicious goods to our customers on a daily basis.
Responsibilities
Open the bakery
Clean kitchen equipment and tools before use
Weigh flour and other ingredients to prepare dough
Bake different bread types, like pain du campange, baguettes and multigrain breads etc.
Adjust oven temperatures to ensure proper baking
Mix various ingredients to create fillings for cakes and pies (e.g. chocolate ganache, caramel sauce and fruits)
Decorate cakes with glazes, icings, buttercream and edible toppings, like flowers
Shape dough to prepare different types of pastries, including croissants, cookies and sweet rolls
Prepare custom-made pastries based on customers' preferences (e.g. birthday cakes)
Recommend recipes to renew our menu and attract more customers (e.g. gluten-free or vegan desserts)
Track food supplies and place orders, as needed
Requirements
Experience as a Baker, Pastry Chef or similar role
Familiarity with all professional kitchen equipment, including mixers, blenders and dough sheeters
Understanding of food safety practices
Experience with cake decoration techniques
Excellent time-management skills
Ability to remain calm and focused in a fast-paced environment
Team spirit, with a customer-focused attitude
Flexibility to work in shifts
Certification from a culinary school is a plus
Living arrangements
We have company apartments for you and your family to live in from the day you start your job if needed.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-16
E-post: jobb@lepainfrancais.se Arbetsgivarens referens
