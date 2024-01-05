Booking Operator, Nordic Visitor Sweden
Want to help us create lasting memories?
Nordic Visitor Sweden is a leading and rapidly growing travel company that specializes in providing exceptional travel experiences in Scandinavia for clients from around the world. We are currently expanding our team and seeking passionate and detail oriented individuals to join us.
What are we looking for?
We are looking for an enthusiastic travel professional to manage all aspects of a clients booking and operations process, ensuring that our guests have exceptional experience from start to finish. You will handle bookings for clients travelling to our destinations in Scandinavia. These include Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Lapland and Svalbard.
The ideal candidate is a detail-oriented team player, with excellent organizational skills who is able to work and thrive in a fast-paced environment. You will also represent our values of dedication, quality, trust and personal service.
Responsibilities:
• Assisting with the arrangements of highly customised tour packages
• Ensure that all bookings are accurately and promptly finalized and that guests receive all necessary information in a timely manner
• Work closely with our Travel Consultants to ensure that our guests ' needs are met and that they have a positive booking experience.
• Creating detailed, high-quality travel documents for clients
• Communicating with numerous suppliers about bookings
• Responding to enquiries via phone and email
• Continuously review and improve our booking processes to ensure a high quality service
• Other duties as assigned
Requirements:
• Knowledge of Scandinavian tourism and travel industry
• Knowledge of Swedish and excellent knowledge of English, spoken and written
• Flexibility to work both independently and as part of a team
• Outstanding ability to prioritize workloads and manage multiple bookings at the same time
• Passionate about providing top-notch customer service
• Positive and service-oriented disposition with excellent interpersonal skills
• Strong computer skills
This is a full-time position at our sales office in Stockholm, primarily Mondays to Fridays during normal office hours. However, due to the nature of the work, candidates will need to be able to work occasional evening and weekend shifts.
About Nordic Visitor
Nordic Visitor is part of the Travel Connect group, which specialises in creating unforgettable travel experiences for people who wish to visit Northern Europe. Travel Connect has over 340 employees across 8 brands and multiple countries and is continuing to grow fast.
Our Swedish office is based in Stockholm. You will join a team of over 20 experienced travel professionals who love what they do.
What sets Nordic Visitor apart is our vibrant culture, which we're really proud of and everyone contributes to. You'll be part of a culture that inspires employees to pursue and achieve great results. Our workplace atmosphere motivates people to continuously improve themselves and the lives of others around them. We support each other through a shared vision and create a collaborative environment for all to thrive.
At Nordic Visitor, we prioritise and really care about the well-being of our employees. Come on board and enjoy plenty of benefits that put an emphasis on work-life balance - such as a 7-hour workday for all - and reward your (and our) successes.
How to apply
Please apply with your CV and cover letter in English by clicking "Apply now" at the top of this page!
All applicants will be considered equally and fairly, regardless of gender, identity or background. Everyone eligible is encouraged to apply.
For more information about the role please contact:
