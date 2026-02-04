Biomarkers Team Lead
2026-02-04
About TATAA
TATAA Biocenter is a growing, specialized CRO at the forefront of molecular analysis services, supporting pharmaceutical and biotech clients. With expertise in genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics, we provide method development, assay validation, and sample analysis using cutting-edge technologies such as qPCR, dPCR, NGS, and Olink. Our laboratory is GCLP-compliant and accredited under both GLP and ISO 17025:2017, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.
We are looking for an experienced and committed scientific leader to lead our Biomarker Unit. In this role, you will lead a talented team, drive scientific and operational excellence, and play a key part in developing and delivering biomarker projects for our sponsors. If you enjoy managing both people and projects, and is motivated by delivering high quality biomarker services, we welcome your application!
About The Role
In this position, you will lead and develop the Biomarker Unit, oversee project execution, drive workflow optimization, and maintain close collaboration with internal teams and external stakeholders. You will work with technologies such as NGS, proteomics, dPCR, and qPCR, taking part in both strategic planning and hands-on scientific work where needed.
Responsibilities Includes
Lead and manage the Biomarker Unit, building a collaborative, motivated, and high-performing team environment.
Work together with the Biomarkers team, incl. NGS Specialist and others to develop and optimize assays and workflows within NGS and proteomics, enhancing performance, accuracy, traceability, efficiency, and reliability.
Lead sponsor projects as Project Manager, ensuring alignment with scope, timelines, and scientific objectives.
Plan, direct, and manage project timelines, allocate resources, and ensure critical milestones are met. Identify and manage project dependencies, risks, and critical paths, and apply effective problem-solving strategies to secure successful outcomes.
Serve as the primary point of contact for external collaborators, partners, and stakeholders connected to the Biomarker Unit.
Stay updated on developments in the field of NGS and proteomics, bringing new insights into the unit's scientific direction.
Contribute to project proposals, experimental designs, and research plans. When needed, perform complex experiments, analyze and interpret data, and generate scientific reports and recommendations.
Collaborate with cross functional teams to develop and validate methods and assays, while ensuring compliance with industry standards and client requirements.
Maintain detailed documentation of procedures, results, and observations, ensuring accuracy and reproducibility.
Ensure proper maintenance and calibration of laboratory equipment, troubleshoot technical issues, and implement quality control measures.
Work closely with the QA team to ensure adherence to quality standards, regulatory requirements, and best practices.
Present strategy updates, progress reports, and final project outcomes to internal and external stakeholders.
Uphold a strong commitment to quality, continuous improvement, and scientific excellence.
Contribute to establishing GCLP-compliant workflows and processes for biomarker-related projects.
Represent the company at scientific conferences, sponsor meetings, and external events when required.
Qualifications
PhD in relevant field, with industry experience.
Deep understanding of scientific process, incl. method and assay qualification/validation, supported by relevant publications and/or industry track record.
Experience from experimental (pre-/)clinical setting and in particular related to new drug modalities.
Understanding of wet-lab NGS work and analysis; hands-on experience is a merit.
Experience with process mapping and definition, SOP and Work Instruction (WI) writing.
Ability to convert large scientific material into actionable production processes and protocols.
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills, with demonstrated experience leading complex research projects and driving scientific insights.
Ability to systematically improve workflows through structured continuous learning and innovation.
Project management experience, including strong project, time, and resource management skills.
Ability to maintain scope, timelines, budget, and scientific content with integrity and persistence.
Excellent leadership and team-management abilities, including the ability to train and mentor staff.
Seniority to foster a committed team spirit and lead by example.
Strong cross-functional collaboration skills, with a highly collaborative mindset and an understanding that success is a team effort across unit, department, and company.
Effective communication skills, including strong presentation abilities.
Customer-facing experience.
High accountability and dedication to the success of the Biomarker Laboratory Services unit.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with liquid automation
OECD GxP regulatory experience
Join TATAA and become a part of our vision of accelerating innovations in precision medicine to improve lives!
Please note that we will screen the applications continuously and close the process when we have found the right candidate.
Position: Fulltime
Placement: On-site, Gothenburg Sweden
Start date: Upon agreement
