BIM Expert / BIM Manager
2025-09-01
TBG Consult is seeking a skilled and motivated BIM Expert to join our growing team in Gothenburg. This is a key role for someone with a strong technical foundation in BIM and hands-on experience in BIM authoring software, clash detection and model coordination. You'll play an active part in the development and coordination of complex design projects while helping to shape and implement our digital strategy.
About the role:
You will be responsible for leading BIM-related activities across all project phases-from early design through construction documentation. Your work will include writing BIM Execution Plans (BEPs) and Employer Information Requirements (EIRs), managingmultidisciplinary models, and developing parametric workflows to improve efficiency and coordination.
Key Responsibilities:
• Coordinate and manage BIM processes across projects
• Develop and maintain BEPs, EIRs, and BIM standards
• Create and manage detailed Revit models for architectural and multidisciplinary projects
• Build parametric tools and scripts using Dynamo or Python
• Support internal team members with training and technical guidance
• Liaise with clients and consultants to ensure BIM requirements are met
What we're looking for:
• 5+ years of experience in BIM coordination or BIM management roles
• Advanced knowledge of Revit and BIM workflows
• Proficiency with Dynamo and/or Python for automation and parametric modelling
• Strong understanding of BIM documentation and international standards
• Experience with Swedish building projects or local regulations is a plus
• A structured, proactive team player with strong communication skills
Why join us?
TBG Consult is a design and engineering consultancy specializing in complex, sustainability-driven projects in Sweden and the Nordics. We offer a collaborative environment where innovation and precision go hand in hand. Our office is located at Jacy'z Tower in central Gothenburg, providing a modern, inspiring workplace with great views and amenities.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17
E-post: Jacqueline@tbg-consult.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "TBG03". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
TBG Consult AB
http://www.tbg-consult.com
Drakegatan 10 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
