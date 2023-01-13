BI Operation Specialist
2023-01-13
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com
BI Operation Specialist
We are looking for a BI Operation Specialist who will be responsible for leading and coordination of the project. Someone who will work with the global team along with the business to make sure they provide world class deliveries
We believe that we are stronger together, and that all of us bring unique skills and competencies. Within this role you will be responsible for providing world-class enterprise BI solutions to the business that are geographically spread over the world.
By joining our team you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a skilled group of committed and helpful colleagues, with a dare to think new mindset and who all take pride in our core values: Collaboration, Commitment and Innovation.
Mission
As a BI operations specialist you will be responsible for working within the Global BI team and along with coordinating between the business teams and the development teams. You will work with committed teams on an innovative and state-of-the-art technical platforms.
You will be in charge for the global operations within the enterprise BI domain. You will interact with vendor teams to ensure that the technical deliveries towards the BI domain meet the expectations of our global users.
You will lead and coordinate between all the operation and support teams within the BI domain with focus on the sales monitoring system.
You also lead and ensure that the operations and support within the finance and sales monitoring are functioning smoothly.
Actively work to ensure that the governance models and handover process/artefacts are followed from development to operations within this domain.
You will ensure that the change requests, service requests and incidents in this domain are delivered and the teams follow the DevOps-concept to be able to develop and deliver in an agile way.
You will work together with the other leads in the function to see to it that the SLAs and deliveries are not impacted.
You should handle complex questions and incidents from design to execution and deliver in time bound manner under constraints.
Your Profile
Your experience within the BI is 7-10 years in the global organization. Experience with leading a team is an advantage.
You should be able to work well in a team setting and have a good organizational, prioritization, communication, and time management skills. You will demonstrate accountability, flexibility and adaptability to handle multiple and changing priorities and be able to successfully collaborate with development teams, technology groups, consultants, and key stakeholders.
We expect you to have an expertise in Data Warehouse, ETL, Cube and Report design and development. It is important to have a good working knowledge of SSIS, SSRS, SSAS and proper workflow design and exception management.
Ability to design, plan and build scalable BI solutions, experience with requirements gathering, strong SQL Developer skills.
Expertise working with relational and multidimensional database schemas and writing queries.
Ability to solve real-world business problems by designing and building queries sourced from OLAP (online analytical processing) cubes, applying data mining algorithms, writing queries, and designing reports using various toolsets and a SQL Server data warehouse.
Perform analysis, design, development, validation and implementation of reports. Ability to analyze data issues within reports.
The job requires a lot of collaboration both internally and externally so good interpersonal and communication skills are a prerequisite to be successful in the role.
As our corporate language is English, good verbal and written communication skills in English are required. Knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Some business travel will be required, 10 % or less for a year. Some could be international.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible, by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2022-08-30.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Soujanya Satyanarayana (Global BI and Integration Operations Manager), soujanya.satyanarayana@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com Ersättning
