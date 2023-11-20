Beamline Scientist at MicroMAX
Lunds Universitet / Biomedicinjobb / Lund Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Lund
2023-11-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds Universitet i Lund
, Malmö
, Höör
, Klippan
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 45 000 students and more than 8 000 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
The macromolecular crystallography (MX) group is responsible for the two beamlines BioMAX and MicroMAX and the fragment screening facility FragMAX, supporting structural biology research aiming at understanding biology at a molecular level with applications in drug development and biotechnology.
The international and interdisciplinary MX group consists of around 15 people.
BioMAX is in user operation since 2017 with world class performance thanks to the high-performance optics, experiment setup instrumentation, control system and computing resources.
MicroMAX is focusing on serial crystallography and time-resolved experiments but will also provide high-throughput crystallography. MicroMAX is now starting user operation.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a Beamline Scientist who will be part of the team developing and operating MicroMAX.
Your main work tasks will be
- Develop the user program at MicroMAX together with the MicroMAX team and the MX group
- Drive the development of time-resolved serial crystallography using mixing methods
- Leading development projects
- Taking part in in-house research projects and research in collaborations
- Supporting users.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- PhD in a relevant area (structural biology, chemistry or physics preferred)
- Knowledge of macromolecular crystallography
- Knowledge and experience of serial crystallography
- Knowledge and experience of time-resolved methods
- Work experience from a synchrotron beamline
- Ability to cooperate and work in a team, but also an ability to work independently
- Good communication skills, and an excellent command of English, both oral and written.
Below are seen as merits
- Knowledge and experience of developing scientific instrumentation
- Solid knowledge of data analysis, computing and programming.
As a person you are good team member but also autonomous, performance oriented, structured, service minded
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
Probationary period may apply.
On call services may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research laboratory hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden as well as internationally, with state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. It will receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-ray light.
We kindly decline all sales and marketing contacts. Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA2023/3568". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211) Arbetsplats
Lund University, MAX IV , MX group Kontakt
Thomas Ursby +46-733439551 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Lunds Universitet Jobbnummer
8276197