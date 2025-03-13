Battery Safety Engineer Specialist
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Ready to be part of a groundbreaking movement towards sustainable transportation solutions? Join Electromobility, the global development center within the Volvo Group for electric drivelines and help us design the future of green mobility. We're on a mission to develop zero-emission propulsion systems that make a real difference for our customers. As a Battery Safety Engineer with a passion for safety and innovation, you can accelerate Volvo Group's journey towards best-in-class Energy Storage Systems. Join us in leaving a legacy for the next generation. Apply now!
Our Mission:
At Electromobility, we're driving the transition to environmentally friendly transport solutions. Pioneering the shift from conventional powertrains to electrification. We're shaping the future of sustainable transportation for Trucks and Buses, while also creating opportunities across all business areas within Volvo Group. As a growing agile-driven organization, we're at the forefront of this vital movement. The Energy Storage Engineering plays a key role in the electrified powertrain, and we're responsible for its lifecycle management, from advanced engineering to product development and maintenance.
Your New Colleagues:
Join the Energy Storage Engineering section, a vital part of Volvo Group's Electromobility division. We lead the Energy Storage System product portfolio globally and oversee its quality management. Your role will be pivotal in ensuring safety and excellence in our products.
Responsibilities:
We are seeking a highly skilled Battery Safety Engineer to join our advanced battery engineering team. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring the safety, reliability, and compliance of Volvo Group's battery systems, from design through production and field performance. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to develop and implement cutting-edge safety features for our energy storage and electric vehicle battery packs.
As our Battery Safety Engineer, you'll be the expert in Battery Safety Attributes.
• Develop, and validate safety-critical battery systems for electric trucks and energy products.
• Conduct safety analysis (e.g., FMEA, fault tree analysis) to identify potential hazards and mitigation strategies.
• Develop and execute battery abuse testing, thermal runaway prevention strategies, and fail-safe mechanisms.
• Collaborate with materials scientists, thermal engineers, and cell design teams to optimize battery safety performance.
• Ensure compliance with global safety standards (e.g., UL, IEC, ISO, SAE, UN38.3).
• Investigate battery incidents, conduct root cause analyses, and implement corrective actions.
• Drive innovation in battery safety technology through research and development.
• Support manufacturing and field teams with safety-related concerns and troubleshooting.
• Balancing electrical, mechanical, and safety requirements.
Who You Are:
You're an expert engineer in the safety of electrical and electronic components, especially batteries, within the automotive industry.
• Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Materials Science, or a related field.
• 3+ years of experience in battery safety, energy storage, or high-voltage systems.
• Strong knowledge of lithium-ion battery chemistry, failure modes, and thermal management.
• Experience with safety testing methodologies, modeling, and simulation tools.
• Familiarity with regulatory and certification requirements for battery systems.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work in a fast-paced, innovative environment.
• Strong English communication skillsets and teamwork abilities.
Meritorious Qualifications:
• Knowledge of Volvo Group Development processes.
• Experience in project management or component ownership.
• Familiarity with commercial vehicle operations. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "18885-43240243". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Eugenia Vranjancu +46 739027005 Jobbnummer
9220735