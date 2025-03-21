Battery Lab Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Laborantjobb / Göteborg Visa alla laborantjobb i Göteborg
2025-03-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Welcome to Electromobility at Volvo Group Trucks Technology! We are changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. Not only will you be working with the coolest technical challenges, but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead.
The importance of electromobility is expanding rapidly, with the Energy Storage System (ESS) being a pivotal element of the electrified powertrain. We are the Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Lab & Data group within the Electromobility Complete Physical & Virtual Verification & Validation organization, tasked with overseeing the ESS lab and verification data infrastructure. We are looking for a battery lab engineer with a passion for helping others, making things work and practically improving the lab environment for your team and others, under the supervision of our Lab Responsible. This role will report to the manager of ESS Lab & Data.
Main responsibilities:
As a person you are a doer with great communication skills and a team player with a passion to help others. You have the skills to proactively plan together with other team members. You have a structured mindset and a drive to keep things in order. You are a person who is always looking for improvements in our way of working and take own initiatives to help the team develop. In our warm and inspiring environment, you will together with the team get plenty of opportunities to develop both your professional as well as your individual skills.
The assignment includes but is not limited to:
* Lab maintenance and development
* Instrument maintenance
* Work process development and implementation
* Contact with stakeholders and suppliers (internal and external)
* Dare to try out new ideas and ways of working
* Contribute to our team spirit and have fun!
You will not only get to work with developing a world class lab - but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics.
Suitable background
BSc, KY or similar, preferably with focus on e.g. electrical or mechanical engineering or measurement/instrument technology. 1-2 years' experience of working in battery or electrical lab is highly desirable.
If you think you are the right candidate for this position, then please do not hesitate to send us your application!
For further information contact:
Recruitment Partner: Smita Shree
Email id: smita.shree@volvo.com
Last application date: 31st March, 2025
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "19146-43259101". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Smita Shree +46 739029470 Jobbnummer
9237292