Battery Lab Engineer
2025-05-28
Welcome to Electromobility at Volvo Group Trucks Technology! We are changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals who work with passion, trust each other, and embrace change to stay ahead.
The importance of electromobility is expanding rapidly, with the Energy Storage System (ESS) being a pivotal element of the electrified powertrain. We are the Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Lab & Data group within the Electromobility Complete Physical & Virtual Verification & Validation organization, tasked with overseeing the ESS lab and verification data infrastructure.
We are opening a completely new battery lab and are looking for a senior battery lab engineer with a passion for helping others, making things work and practically improving the lab environment for your team and others, under the supervision of our Lab Responsible. This role will report to the manager of ESS Lab & Data.
Main responsibilities:
As a person you are a doer with great communication skills and a team player with a passion to help others. You have the skills to proactively plan together with other team members. You have a structured mindset and a drive to keep things in order. You are a person who is always looking for improvements in our way of working and take own initiatives to help the team develop. In our warm and inspiring environment, you will together with the team get plenty of opportunities to develop both your professional as well as your individual skills. This position is not about conducting tests by itself rather facilitating the environment where tests can be conducted smoothly.
The assignment includes but is not limited to:
• Lab maintenance and development
• Work process development and implementation
• Instrument calibration, maintenance and planning
• Contact with stakeholders and suppliers (internal and external)
• Dare to try out new ideas and ways of working
• Contribute to our team spirit and have fun!
You will not only get to work with developing a world class lab - but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics.
Suitable background
• BSc, KY or similar, preferably with focus on e.g. electrical or mechanical engineering or measurement/instrument technology.
• 5-8 years' experience of working in battery or electrical lab is highly desirable.
• Electrical safety experience is highly desirable.
For further information contact
Recruitment Partner: Smita Shree
Email id: smita.shree@volvo.com
Last application date: 15th June 2025
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
