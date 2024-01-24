Base Tech Testing & Integration
2024-01-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Description:
Base Tech Testing & Integration - Embedded, Integration Testing
Location: Sweden / Gothenburg
Role summary:
You will be a crucial member of the Base Tech Testing & Integration group, specializing in Embedded, Integration Testing. The scope of this role encompasses a dynamic system team working on software testing and test environment development, with a primary focus on complete system testing. This cross-functional team handles various aspects, including test design, test planning, infrastructure development, test automation, and defect handling.
Key responsibilities:
Main responsibility involves automation testing and fault tracing.
Engage in hands-on work with test automation rigs.
Provide support to testers and developers for probing and fault tracing.
Daily update of integration software on the complete Boxcar (test bench).
Execute SW/HW updates, run tests, triage, analyse results, and create fault reports.
Requirements
Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in automation testing and fault tracing
Prior experience and skills in Automotive Embedded areas with knowledge of CAN/LIN /Flexray /Ethernet.
Proven ability to work with remote teams globally.
Excellent communication skills at all levels.
Experience in Hardware in the Loop testing.
Bachelor's/master's degree in software engineering or Electronics Engineering
As the role is in Sweden, Gothenburg, you must live in Sweden and have a work permit already.
Professional English in speaking and writing.
Merits:
Fluent in Swedish in both speaking and writing.
Live in Gothenburg
Personal attributes:
Analytical ability.
Communicative (verbal and in writing).
Energetic and engaging.
Structural and Prioritization capability.
Data driven.
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Join us in the fast-paced development environment that caters to engineers capable of quickly developing skills in new areas and effectively collaborating with and leading other engineers within a multidisciplinary/global team.
Please send your CV to armita@ultragroup.se
About us:
Ultragroup AB is at the forefront of redefining consulting with a fresh perspective. Born from the minds of consultants, our foundation is built on valuing people above all else. We offer a unique concept connecting clients with highly skilled engineers through a network of small consulting firms driven by engineering expertise. Så ansöker du
E-post: armita@ultragroup.se
https://ultragroup.se/
411 42 GÖTEBORG
Armita Hajigholi armita@ultragroup.se 0708366674
