Barception Runner (bar) & Breakfast Night Crew 73.68%

2024-10-31
We're Comfort Hotel® - a hotel chain that promises to give our guests what they need, and skip the unnecessary. We have great locations, urban design and we're offering selected services, but the service we give is great. We aim to be Easy on the wallet, have Easy access, be Easy to enjoy and last but definitely not least - be Easy on the planet.
Comfort Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Comfort Hotel Arlanda Airport proves that being budget doesn't have to be boring. The common areas are designed to offer space and comfort - all in an urban setting. We want entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, guests and locals to spend time with us. Comfort also value diversity within the company and everyone should feel welcome, both guests and employees. We have room for all!
Located at Arlanda Airport, our hotel features 503 rooms, 4 conference rooms, gym, breakfast service, laundromat and last but not least - our Barception. The heart of the hotel where guests can check in, chill out in the bar and grab something to eat.
As a bar & breakfast night crew at Comfort Hotel Arlanda Airport you work in our bar and breakfast.
As a member of the Barception Crew you are the person with constant interaction with the guests. You are up to speed with the happenings as well as the news flow around the world - you don't want to miss out on anything. You're spreading joy and warmth around you, and your laughter is contagious. So is your energy. You are a responsible person and take ownership of your tasks to achieve the best results. You need basic knowledge in Swedish and English. Knowledge of other languages is a plus.
Does this feel like a perfect match?
Go ahead and send your application.
Deadline for last application: 24/11
Start date: 2024-12-08
