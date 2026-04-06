Baker
Bontemps Bageri AB / Bagarjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla bagarjobb i Sundsvall
2026-04-06
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Job Opportunity - Experienced Baker
Sundsvall, Sweden - Full-time (40 hours/week)
Who are we?
We are a French artisanal bakery established for two years in the heart of Sundsvall, on the Baltic Sea coast.
Every day, we work with passion on:
Sourdough breads
House-made croissant dough
Classic Swedish fika pastries
We are a small, independent bakery with an open and thoughtfully designed workspace, focused on comfort, collaboration, and quality.
The position:
We are looking to welcome an experienced baker to join our team, with a strong background in artisanal baking.
Swedish employment contract - 40 hours/week
Two consecutive days off
Your profile:
Minimum 5 years of experience in artisanal baking
Strong knowledge of sourdough and fermented doughs
Excellent lamination skills (croissants, laminated doughs)
Reliable, organized, and able to work independently
Versatile and quick to adapt
Motivated to contribute to a human-centered project
Swedish is not required initially. English is required.
Why join us?
Work with high-quality products
Using artisanal methods, carefully selected ingredients, and a strong commitment to product quality and customer satisfaction
A unique life experience in northern Sweden
Sea, forests, mountains, and peaceful surroundings
Great quality of life
Healthy work-life balance and a supportive, human-centered work environment
Applicants must already have the right to work in Sweden (valid work permit or EU/EEA citizenship).
Start date: September 2026
If you are interested, please send your full application by email to:jobs@bontempsbageri.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-06
E-post: jobs@bontempsbageri.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bontemps Bageri AB
(org.nr 559443-0968)
Köpmangatan 7 (visa karta
)
852 31 SUNDSVALL Arbetsplats
Bontemps Bageri Jobbnummer
9838407