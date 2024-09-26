Backend Software Engineer (Node.js, Typescript)
2024-09-26
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
Job Description
Are you passionate about building scalable and efficient backend systems for headless ecommerce platforms? We are seeking a highly skilled Backend Engineer specializing in Node.js, TypeScript and Azure to join our dynamic team. As a key member of our development team, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining robust backend solutions that power headless ecommerce applications. You will work in an agile team and collaborate with our product managers, lead engineers, and frontend engineers to deliver high-quality, scalable, and resilient software solutions. The ideal candidate is passionate about backend development, has a strong understanding of JavaScript/ TypeScript principles, and keeps up to date with the latest trends and best practices in backend development using Node.js.
In addition to the above, your role will involve:
API Design: Collaborating on the design and implementation of APIs that facilitate seamless communication between the frontend and backend, ensuring an efficient flow of data in the headless ecommerce environment.
Databases (SQL/ NoSQL): Contributing to data modelling and database design, optimizing storage and retrieval mechanisms to align with the requirements of a headless ecommerce architecture.
Azure Cloud: Leveraging your expertise in Azure Cloud services to enhance the scalability, reliability, and performance of our backend systems, ensuring a seamless integration with our headless ecommerce applications.
Qualifications
Proven experience as a Backend Engineer with a focus on Node.js and TypeScript
Expertise in API design and development, with a strong understanding of RESTful and GraphQL principles.
Experience in integrating data from diverse sources into backend systems.
Proficiency in database management (both SQL and NoSQL), with knowledge of data modelling and design principles.
Experience in Azure Cloud services and their application in backend development.
Familiarity with headless ecommerce architecture and best practices.
Familiarity with testing frameworks and tools, such as Jest, Mocha, Chai, or similar.
Knowledge about Containerization Technologies (Kubernetes) is a plus.
Good to have knowledge on Centra (headless eCommerce) and Storyblok (headless CMS)
Should have knowledge on CI/ CD pipelines using GitHub actions.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues, bugs, and performance bottlenecks.
Conduct code reviews, identify areas of improvement, and provide constructive feedback to maintain code quality and consistency.
Write clean, well-documented code and ensure proper version control using Git or other version control systems.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Additional Information
Benefits at H&M
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills, and ambitions are right, please send your resume (no need for a cover letter) as soon as possible.
