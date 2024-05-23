Backend Engineer - Workforce Management team
Datajobb
2024-05-23
About us
In 2022, Instabee was founded after combining Budbee and Instabox - two leading last-mile delivery companies with three consumer-facing brands: Budbee, Instabox, and Porterbuddy. Instabee serves millions of consumers across Europe with convenient deliveries and is on track to become the leading European e-commerce enabler. Always with the consumer at heart.
We're fast, both in terms of parcel delivery and when it comes to growing our business. So far our journey has taken us from Sweden to the rest of Scandinavia and parts of continental Europe, but we have no plans on stopping anytime soon. As we continue to expand, the complexity of Instabee grows in parallel. With that in mind, we're now looking for you to help us on the journey ahead.
Some of the things you'll do:
You will work in a team that is creating our workforce management system which includes optimizing scheduling, simplifying shift management for both managers and employees, enabling performance management and more! We streamline communication for staffing needs and time management, and we create efficient conditions for courier management. Your work will have a direct influence on the success of Instabee, making our operational processes more reliable and efficient, and improve workforce performance.
Your Future Team
The Workforce Management team consists of four developers, a data scientist, and a UX designer today, and we are now looking for one senior backend developer to join our amazing team. The team operates with a high level of autonomy, allowing you to make a significant impact on our systems and processes. We are a highly collaborative team and we're looking for someone who enjoys learning, sharing, and working with other developers to solve new and interesting problems.
What We're Looking For
At Instabee we value individuals who are keen to learn, and your eagerness to develop your own skill set will undoubtedly be your strongest asset when joining us. If you're a skilled problem solver who loves coding and making complex things work, then this is the place for you. Beyond that we imagine that you have some of the following points on your resumé:
• 5 years experience in a backend or fullstack role in a modern Tech environment
Experience with Java or Kotlin, and/or Node.js
PostgreSQL and/or MongoDB experience (or equivalent database technologies)
Basic understanding of Terraform and/or devops
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
If this is you then we can't wait to meet you!
What you'll get
We can promise you that you will be challenged, develop your skills and have the opportunity to work with truly amazing and competent colleagues. If you like changes and want to set new processes and ways of working - this is the place for you! Of course, we have all the necessary and standard benefits in place, but in addition to this, we can also offer:
Sky-High Office: Modern and newly renovated with a 360-degree view around Stockholm. Puppy Friendly: Bring your dog to work - we've got a whole floor for our furry friends! Rooftop Fridays: Chill out at our Friday rooftop bar with the best views in town Wednesdays Tech Breakfasts: Fuel your midweek with tech talks and tasty bites. Tech Demos: Dive into the latest innovations with our regular tech showcases. Modern Tech Stack: Work with cutting-edge technology every day. Fun & Games: Ping pong, Shuffleboard, Foosball, and even a Karaoke Room for your leisure time. Flexible Hours: Hybrid setup with working hours that adapt to your lifestyle.Parental Pay for Six Months:Step away from work and provide the best careand love to your little one.A Day Off on Your Birthday:We love to celebrate, so enjoy your birthday to the fullest with a day off each year!
Diversity and inclusion is very important to us and we are committed to creating an inclusive work environment. We want to be a workplace where everyone's perspectives and opinions are valued, and we are dedicated to creating opportunities for all employees to thrive and reach their full potential.
This recruitment process consists of background checks via Verifiera as a review of previous public criminal records. The result is public information that is handled confidentially. This is mandatory for all recruitment processes at Instabee (Instabox/Budbee) in Sweden.
