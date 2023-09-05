Backend Engineer - Identity & Access Management
2023-09-05
Be part of our journey as we fortify our systems with an enhanced security layer through the creation of an innovative IAM solution! We are looking for a Backend Engineer to join our IAM team at SEB Embedded, using the latest technology to authenticate, authorize users and protect our systems from any security threats. We are creating and reinforcing safety within our SEB Embedded products and Banking as a Service platform.
As experts in software development, our team possesses deep knowledge and expertise in building robust solutions. Our tech stack is fully on GCP and Kubernetes, and we harness the power of Java 17 and Springboot to build our services.
About the team
Our IAM team is all about being open, working together, and having a good time while we're at it.
We love bouncing ideas off each other and having lively discussions during our whiteboard sessions. We're not just about the work - we make sure there's a fun element in everything we do!
Whether it's brainstorming new ideas or working on projects, we believe in keeping the atmosphere friendly and collaborative. If you're someone who values teamwork, open communication, and a bit of laughter along the way - you'll fit right in with us!
What you will do
Developing and maintaining a robust and scalable distributed platform for Identity & Access Management related services
Work in a long-lived autonomous team with a clear product/service portfolio
Full life cycle management for the product/service portfolio
Full life cycle management, including monitoring and on-call, for the product/service portfolio
Drive innovation through technology and work with our product people to improve our platform
Who you are
We are looking for a team member who is open in their communication and wanting to contribute to our collective achievements. Taking initiatives and stepping in to help and coach people around you are traits that we appreciate.
To succeed in this role you need to have:
Experience working with distributed systems in a cloud environment
Experience from Java, Spring Boot framework or other DI frameworks
Nice to have for the role:
Experience in building Authentication and Authorization solutions like OAuth2 and SAML
Experience with IAM solutions like Keycloak, Curity, auth0 etc.
Experience working with Spring security and other similar frameworks
What we offer
This is an exciting opportunity to be part of the journey! You will be part of building great services and outstanding products and at the same time develop yourself as a professional.
We offer a unique and dynamic work environment that combines the stability of an established organization with the innovation and opportunities of a start-up venture. Thrive alongside exceptional colleagues in a warm, fun, and challenging atmosphere, while enjoying a great benefits package from our collective bargaining agreement within the SEB Group.
Application
