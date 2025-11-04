Backend Engineer - Anti-Cheat
As a Backend Engineer in the anti-cheat team at Embark you will join us in our game making mission in the anti-cheat team's platform track. Focusing on building and operating the backend services supporting our efforts to enable fair and secure games for all our players.
The anti-cheat team is a small team dedicated to proactively and continuously ensuring a secure environment for our players. Free from security and game-breaking exploits within our titles. You will serve as an essential member of this highly innovative team, collaboratively developing and enhancing the enjoyable and fair experience we aim to deliver to our players.
As our game is distributed between game client, game server and in the cloud, you'll work together with the team to figure out which parts of the problem to solve in each domain. At Embark we believe in creating smaller teams of well-aligned experts that can be trusted to create games and keep them running well.
Some of the technologies we use to make all of those things are Go, GCP, Bazel, Terraform, Kubernetes, Spanner, BigQuery, PromQL, LogQL and NextJS/React. As a backend engineer, your focus is to build services that not only work well, but also are easy to maintain, extend and deploy.
Example of responsibilities
Build and improve backend services and tools for data-driven anti-cheat development.
Continuously improve our engineering practices and automate existing workflows to make sure our services are easy to deploy, scale and maintain.
Collaborate closely with other teams to build solutions that the players (and fellow game makers) love.
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
Passion for interactive experiences, games and new technologies.
A solid understanding about distributed systems and experience building them on a cloud infrastructure.
A solid understanding about Site Reliability Engineering practices and what it takes to keep services running smoothly around the clock.
A good grasp of performance, optimization and observability.
The ability to be a great team player with good communication skills.
Professional English communication skills.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Ersättning
