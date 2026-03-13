Backend Developer to Web Manuals!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-03-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
, Trelleborg
eller i hela Sverige
Web Manuals cultivates a strong community and high ambitions while fostering a healthy work-life balance and a culture of diversity and inclusion. Join a team where innovation drives product development and quality, empowering individuals to shape the collective future. The sky is the limit, so send in your application now and join the team!
About the role
Web Manuals is digitizing the aviation industry by transforming complex regulations and manuals into smart, interactive solutions. As a fast-growing tech company and a world-leading SaaS platform, they empower over 600 aviation operators globally to fly safer and more efficiently. Web Manuals combines the stability of a proven market leader with the agility and innovation of a dynamic scale-up. Web Manuals is now looking for a Backend Developer to join the team in building the next generation of digital standards for aviation safety.
As a Backend Developer at Web Manuals, you'll be an integral part of a dedicated Engineering Team, collaborating closely with experienced Senior Developers, Fullstack Developers, and the Software Testing team. Working in a Kanban-based environment, you will focus on enhancing the core product and developing new modules, contributing to both innovation and quality improvement. This role emphasizes collaboration and knowledge sharing, offering you the space to take true ownership in a flat, prestige-free organizational culture where you support each other in a fast-paced, international setting.
You are offered
Secure employment with generous benefits, including a wellness allowance, and private pension advisory
The opportunity to work remotely up to 25% a month
Comprehensive 'buddy' onboarding, leadership programs, and opportunities for professional development
A strong DEIB framework and international kick-offs with a global team
Work tasks
Develop, maintain, and enhance Web Manuals' web-based services and applications
Collaborate closely with fellow developers, testers, and system administrators to deliver high-quality solutions
Participate in agile development workflows using the Kanban model, contributing to continuous improvement and efficient delivery
Implement clean, scalable, secure, and maintainable back-end code using Java, SQL, and best practices
Troubleshoot, debug, and optimize performance to ensure a streamlined delivery to all types of clients
Contribute to code reviews, knowledge sharing, and team discussions to maintain high engineering standards
Stay up to date with emerging backend technologies and propose improvements to tools, processes, and architecture
We are looking for
Professional experience as a backend developer using the Java programming language
Professional experience in web application development
Professional experience working with SQL databases
Minimum Bachelor's degree in computer science, or comparable work experience
It is meritorious if you have
Experience in JavaScript/TypeScript for NodeJS
Experience in LangChain or other AI development
Prior work experience in a product development company
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Goal-oriented
Orderly
Responsible
Supportive
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
A criminal record check will be conducted during the final stage, in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "O6UO9D". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Östergatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9796488