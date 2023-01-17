Backend developer to innovative IT company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-01-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We know that as a junior developer looking for your first or second job within coding after graduation, you are a diamond in the rough. You don't just want to find any job coding. You want to work in a company where it's okay to enter with basic work experience because your ambition, attitude and determination to develop makes you the right fit to learn on the job and develop into a invaluable part of the team in the long run. Guess what? This is that job! Apply right away since our selection process is continuous and we expect a lot of application for this golden opportunity!
OM TJÄNSTEN
If you are in the beginning of your career as a backend developer and looking for a job where you will:
• Work with a cutting edge product
• Automate productions using AI
• In a company with a more than exciting journey ahead.
• In a team where you will benefit from being ambitious and driven and your co-workers will have the same strive for developing a ground breaking product.
Your new workplace works with development of software for streaming and broadcasting. They operate in a global and prosperous market and as previously said: they are now on an exciting journey developing new products and software solutions.
In short: this is a modern, scale up company with a product receiving great feedback from users and partners ready to march on and are now looking for you: a new co-worker determined to contribute to making an impressive product while at the same time growing and developing professionally.
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more aboutour offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a backend developer you will work a lot with integration in Microsoft applications. Our client do a lot of their work in .net and C# and Azure. Apart from that, they are often among the first with the latest technologies which you will be able to learn and master once on the job.
In this role you will get the opportunity to build structured systems that are sustainable over time. You will work a lot independently but with the support of more senior colleagues that loves their job and strives to find new and innovative solutions!
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
For this position, you don't need a lot of years experience within niched systems and tools. For this position, you who has knowledge and experience within .net, C# and Azure will need one more thing to succeed: the right ambition and determination to develop into a rockstar at your job!
• Has a relevant education, for example within Computer Science or similar
• Knowledge and experience within .net and C#
• Knowledge and experience within Azure
• Experience with integration of systems in Microsoft
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken language
• You are ambitious, driven and determined to continuously develop.
It is meritorious if you have some knowledge in frontend development, with web development and React or Aurelia.
As a person you are:
• Flexible
• Bold
• Responsible
Other information
• Start: Immediately
• Work extent: Full time
• Location: Stockholm, Täby. You will also have the possibility to work remote with some of the tasks
• Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from our client that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15087650". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7349109