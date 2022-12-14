Backend Developer (Python)
2022-12-14
Doktor.se is looking for a Backend Developer to join our exciting growth journey. Our culture is including with a friendly atmosphere, we believe in building great user experiences and having fun together! You will join a cross-functional team with technical and product long-term visions.
Job Description
As a backend-developer you will join a cross-functional team to build exciting new features and back-end services supporting front-end and mobile applications in many countries around the world.
You will have the opportunity to:
• Work with Python services using Django framework
• Design RESTful APIs
• Manage our PostgreSQL database
• Develop real-time event-driven systems using Redis and websockets
• Deploy services to Kubernetes clusters
• Collaborate with product and design departments
Qualifications and personal qualities
You have at least two years of experience of programming and backend development in Python. It is good if you have experience from working with SaaS platforms and we think that you have an aspiration to see your ideas move into reality.
We are an international company therefore your English is strong, both written and spoken. Also, we believe that you are a goal driven person, interested in modern technology.
We offer you
We offer you the chance to be a part of a fast-growing tech company with a platform that provides people with quick and excellent quality medical care. You will get to develop your skills in the latest technologies, have great co-workers and an opportunity to have work-life balance. You can choose to work from home or enjoy working from one of our offices in Stockholm or Malmö. We offer you collective agreement, wellness allowances, attending conferences, and more.
Take this fantastic opportunity to work in an innovative and fast environment.
Additional Information
Start: As soon as possible, regarding any notice period
Type of role: Full-time, with an initial probation period
Place: Office at Sveavägen 63, Stockholm or flexible remote
The recruitment process: We are meeting applicants on an ongoing basis. There is no need for a personal letter or a CV. Just provide a link to your LinkedIn profile and answer a few initial questions. If your profile matches what we are looking for, we will reach out to you as soon as possible.
Before employment, an extract from the police regarding you criminal record must be presented as well as a copy of your ID/passport.
Take this great opportunity to work in an innovative, fast, and dedicated environment, we are looking forward your application, please note that we do not accept any applications via email due to GDPR.
We review the applications on an ongoing basis. We kindly but firmly avoid any direct contact with recruitment agencies and job advertisers.
About Doktor.se
At Doktor.se we want to do things differently. We want to challenge and change an entire industry. It all started with the idea that it must be possible to create a healthcare solution that is better adapted to our time and our needs. That it must be possible to make modern digital tools and traditional physical care work together, based on the needs of the patient. And to do it in a way that is not only accessible to our patients, but also contributes to the evolution of the way care is offered today. For all of us. In fact, this is what we are doing today. But we are far from finished and are on an exciting journey of change. You can be part of that journey. So, would you like to join us on our journey? Ersättning
