Backend Developer for Mobile Application

Ready to embark on our mission to deliver world-class apps and shape the future of mobile experiences? Look no further! App Shack, a trailblazing force in mobile app development, is on the hunt for a talented Backend Developer to join our growing team!
Since launching in 2013, App Shack's primary mission has been to close the gap between great ideas and great tech. As a beacon in the mobile app development domain, we've consistently launched superior mobile applications. With our footprint spanning across Europe and North America, our dedication lies in evolving and addressing intricate technical challenges.
About the role
As a Backend Developer at App Shack, you'll collaborate with clients and fellow team members to create, maintain, and improve top-quality products. You and your team will work together to conduct product discovery, technical research, and workshops, as well as develop, test, and maintain code. You will get to know your clients and communicate with them throughout each project. In doing so, your team will create state-of-the-art apps and services that fit your client's needs.
What we are looking for
We prioritize finding individuals who share our values and are eager to learn and grow with us. This approach allows us to build a team that is not only talented and capable but also passionate and committed to our shared goals.
You are an inclusive colleague and a true team player. You love what you do and take pride in writing clean and testable code, experimenting with new technologies, and always trying to improve. You look forward to working with your talented colleagues to build and maintain our client's products and to learn from their experiences.
Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain scalable and efficient server-side applications using Python
Implement SQL based database solutions and optimize SQL performance (Use The Index, Luke!)
Collaborate with front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic
Implement robust, secure, and scalable APIs
Optimize application performance, troubleshoot and resolve complex issues through rigorous testing and quality assurance practices.
Contribute to the entire software development lifecycle, including requirements gathering, design, development, testing, deployment, and maintenance
Stay updated on industry trends and continuously enhance technical skills
Skills & background
Have several years of experience working in team-based software development projects
Can communicate your great ideas as well as interpret others'
Can interpret clients needs into technical specifications
Have an excellent understanding of at least one relevant programming language (We Python)
Can work with "batteries-included" frameworks like Django, Laravel or Ruby on Rails (we Django)
Used to implementing code with high, practical test coverage
Are comfortable with modelling and writing performant queries against relational databases (we Postgres)
Are used to working with Linux
Equal opportunity
App Shack is an equal-opportunity employer. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender identity/expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, marital status, parental status, or other characteristics. We value diversity, and we expect the same from you.
Recruitment process
Are we everything you ever looked for in a workplace? Get in touch! We are meeting applicants on an ongoing basis. There is no need for a personal letter or a CV. Just provide a link to your LinkedIn profile, and that's it! Next up: if your profile matches what we seek, we will contact you as soon as possible.
