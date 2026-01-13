Backend Developer AWS
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a skilled Backend Developer to help build and run scalable, cloud-based applications. You will work in a modern engineering setup where code quality, automation, and maintainable solutions are central.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain backend services and APIs using TypeScript
Build, deploy, and operate cloud applications on AWS
Write clean, testable code and work according to TDD practices
Collaborate through code reviews and knowledge sharing
Take ownership of features from design through deployment
RequirementsStrong professional experience in TypeScript
Hands-on experience with cloud development on AWS
Solid experience with test-driven development and automated testing
Nice to haveA strong focus on code quality, maintainability, and readability
Ability to work autonomously and collaborate closely with a team
