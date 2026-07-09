Backend Developer
Validio AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Validio AB i Stockholm
Validio AB is a Stockholm-based software company providing a data quality and observability platform. The role is part of the Validation Engine team, responsible for backend services that read data from source systems (e.g. BigQuery, Snowflake, Kafka), run data validation logic, and report incidents to downstream systems. The employee will design, develop, test, and maintain backend components of this system.
Main duties
Design, develop, and maintain backend services in Rust and Go
Develop and maintain SQL query generation logic across multiple database dialects (e.g. BigQuery, Snowflake, ClickHouse, Postgres)
Define and maintain service contracts using Protocol Buffers and gRPC
Build and maintain data source connectors, including schema introspection and authentication
Diagnose and resolve production issues in distributed backend systems
Write automated tests and maintain technical documentation for backend components
Collaborate with Customer Success and Solutions Engineering teams to translate reported technical issues into engineering solutions
Deploy and operate services using Kubernetes and related infrastructure tooling
Qualifications
University degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or equivalent professional experience
Documented professional experience developing and maintaining production backend services in Rust or Go
Strong working knowledge of SQL, including query optimization and execution plan analysis
Experience with distributed systems and message-streaming technologies (e.g. Kafka)
Experience with containerized deployment (Kubernetes)
Professional proficiency in English Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Validio AB
(org.nr 559192-3049), https://validio.io/
Linnégatan 78 (visa karta
)
115 23 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9998178