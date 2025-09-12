Backend Developer
Backend Developer - Stockholm / Remote (Sweden)
What we're looking for
Fluency in Python, Go, Rust, or a similar backend language, with strong API design skills
Confident in database modeling and comfortable working with cloud platforms (we run on AWS, but experience in any cloud environment is valuable)
A doer mentality and high self-leadership: you ship, learn, and iterate quickly
Experience building and maintaining production systems (startup or high-growth environment a plus)
You bring positive, communicative energy to the team and make collaboration smooth, productive, and fun.
Bonus: a love for music, audio tech, or creative tools
What you'll do
In one sentence: Build and scale the backbone of Hyph, the platform that makes interactive music creation possible for millions of people.
Design, implement, and maintain backend services, APIs, and data models that power real-time music production
Own backend systems end-to-end: architecture, implementation, deployment, monitoring, and iteration
Collaborate with mobile, frontend, design, and music teams to turn creative ideas into robust, scalable features
Help shape our backend architecture, engineering culture, and technical strategy as we scale from thousands to millions of creators
Ensure reliability, performance, and security while keeping development cycles fast and lightweight
Our tech stack
We're building with tools that keep us fast, flexible, and music-ready:
Backend: Python, FastAPI
Mobile: Flutter
Frontend: Angular (TypeScript)
Cloud: AWS
