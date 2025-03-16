Backend developer
Are you passionate about creating a great gaming experience and developing a scalable product? Come help us build the best geography game! You will be a part of a team with huge impact, shaping the experience for our amazing 85 million players.
At GeoGuessr we do more than create games, since 2013, we have crafted a game that turns the world into a playground for the curious and knowledge-hungry. During the last couple of years we have focused on building an incredible team, now just over 70 people, and craft new ways for our dedicated players to experience our fantastic geography games. GeoGuessr is widely played all around the world and have a large and dedicated community.
The role As a backend developer at GeoGuessr, you'll take part in a cross functional team responsible for building and maintaining our gaming backend and services. This includes everything from implementing game logic, managing and persisting game state to exposing functionality through robust API:s and sockets. You will work closely with developers and designers to make our awesome game even better.
What we hope you'll bring:
Min 5 years of experience with C#, in various projects
Experience with HTTP, working with API:s and sockets
Broad experience from different databases (Redis, MongoDB, Dynamo)
Familiarity with modern development concepts like CI/CD, testing, etc.
A "doer" mentality, not afraid of taking ownership and pushing
Brings a pragmatic approach and knows when to take a shortcut
A university degree in computer science*
It's extra nice if you bring:
Experience working with AWS
Wait, there's more!
We're offering a package of perks to keep you charged up and ready to create wonders:
Daily breakfast and lunch at the office.
6 weeks of vacation + 3 extra days off, for a well-deserved rest.
Pension and insurance as per ITP1 guidelines.
50,000 SEK education benefit.
5,000 SEK wellness allowance.
A high energy and very much alive office.
We encourage exercise during working hours. We provide a large selection of snacks and drinks for recovery. A home to simply enjoy.
This role is based in Stockholm where we have invested in creating our unique home at Katarinavägen 17, in the glass house by Slussen.
