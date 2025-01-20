Backend Developer
2025-01-20
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, and TV channels. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a Backend Developer to our Streaming Experience team for our Stockholm office -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The Role
As a Backend Developer in Streaming Experience at Viaplay, you will play an important role in working to improve the quality and reliability of our services in our streaming platform. As a Backend Developer in our team, you will have a close collaboration with the Streaming-and Video Engineers, and together with the team, you will develop the services that help our users have the best streaming experience.
We are looking for a team player that wants to join us building strong and high performing solutions. Our services are built primarily in Node.js, Rust and Java using serverless and event driven architecture, and are deployed in AWS. Our ways of working emphasizes a shared ownership approach where we learn from each other.
We're looking for a team player! In the Streaming Experience team, we are a group consisting of streaming-and video engineers, backend developers, product- and engineering manager. Together we have a passion for streaming and we also like to have fun together, both in the office and after hours!
What we're looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
Solid experience developing services using Node.js
Experience in working with secure, reliable, high performant and scalable backends
Good understanding of REST API
Understanding of unit and integration tests
Experience in deploying services in the cloud, preferably AWS
It's a bonus if you have:
Knowledge of video streaming protocols (e.g DASH,HLS) and codecs
Experience of or willingness to learn Rust and Java
Experience working with CI/CD Insert here.
What we offer you We've got you covered! 30 days of paid vacation every year,an attractive pension and insurance scheme, and generous parental leave pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We provide you with various wellbeing initiatives includingwellness allowance.
A safe space to grow and up-skill. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development.
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including serier & viewing events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position. Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page or follow us on Instagram! We're only ever a few clicks away.
