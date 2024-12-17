Backend Developer
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn'tperfectlyalign with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in ourrapidlygrowingbusiness.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel,is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
Are you a passionate developer who wants to help build a digital organization from the ground up? At Stegra Digital, you will have the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology in a sustainable and future-focused company. We're looking for individuals who are eager to be part of our journey and contribute to building tomorrow's digital solutions. Together we aim to build the worlds most digitalized factory.
So why join us?
Be part of a fresh start: Play a pivotal role in creating innovative solutions from scratch that will stand the test of time.
Make a lasting impact: Work in a forward-thinking, fast-moving organization aiming to transform the industrial sector for good.
Shape the future: Collaborate with diverse, passionate colleagues to tackle challenges that matter, in a company committed to creating a better tomorrow.
We offer a work environment where you and your team are encouraged to grow and expand your skills, beyond your current area of expertise, to solve business challenges as they arise. We believe that this is giving our employs a holistic understanding of the entire project and enables personal growth and empowers individuals to take on greater responsibilities as they progress.
We are committed to creating a diverse workforce, valuing different nationalities, genders, and ages. We actively strive to increase gender diversity, with a particular focus on encouraging more women into the industry. We believe diversity is the key to our success, as varied perspectives and experiences help us find the right path forward in solving complex challenges - it's all about We, Not Me - Together.
Responsibilities:
As a Backend Developer in our Digital Team at Stegra, you will:
Design, develop and operate backend services that are central to Stegra's success, ensuring that our services are fast, scalable, and reliable
Build and maintain infrastructure, tools and deployment pipelines.
Take responsibility for the digital capabilities your team owns.
Continuously improve our products through innovation and collaboration with other development and product teams.
Qualifications:
We are building teams in several disciplines, and we are looking for a broad range of skill sets,but the main qualifications are the following:
An academic degree in computer science, data science, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
Experience building and maintaining backend services using Java, Kotlin or similar languages.
Awareness of engineering best practices such as continuous delivery and automated testing.
Have exposure to tools like Kubernetes, Terraform, or event-driven architectures-though a willingness to learn is just as important.
We are looking for individuals who bring enthusiasm, problem-solving skills, and a genuine interest in aligning their work with our mission and values. Whether you're experienced or early in your career, if you align with our vision, we want to hear from you! We value individuals who communicate effectively across diverse domains and expertise levels, thrive in agile environments, and have a growth mindset with enthusiasm for learning and trying new approaches.
Location: Sweden,Boden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra'sgrowth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
