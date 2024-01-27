Backend Developer
2024-01-27
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain the backend infrastructure for our game's web dashboard and marketplace.
Work extensively with Postgres and Node.js using TypeScript to ensure robust and scalable backend solutions.
Integrate backend systems with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) smart contracts and Chromia decentralized applications (dApps), ensuring seamless functionality and user experience.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement new features, while optimizing existing ones for better performance and reliability.
Actively participate in code reviews, maintaining high standards for code quality and system security.
Stay abreast of the latest trends in blockchain technology and Web3 developments, applying this knowledge to improve our backend systems.
Requirements
At least 5 years of professional experience in backend development, with a proven track record of successfully delivered projects.
Demonstrable experience in advanced backend development concepts, including but not limited to database design, API design, scalability, and security best practices.
Experience in leading or mentoring junior developers, conducting code reviews, and contributing to the development of best practices within a team.
Demonstrated ability in managing complex projects, meeting deadlines, and effectively collaborating in a team environment.
Excellent problem-solving skills, with the ability to think creatively and innovate in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
Familiarity with blockchain technologies, smart contracts, and experience working with EVM-compatible blockchains.
