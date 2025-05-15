Backend Developer - Ruby
At Hemnet, Sweden's #1 property portal, we're continuing to grow and evolving our architecture to support more scalable and flexible solutions. That means keeping what works - like Ruby - while thoughtfully introducing new technologies where they add real value.
We're now strengthening our organization and are looking for developers who are confident working with Ruby and open to contributing to our journey towards a more balanced tech stack.
This is a role for someone who enjoys solving real problems, wants to work in a modern development team, and takes pride in writing well-structured, maintainable code that delivers clear value.
What You'll Do
Contribute to the development of new features and the improvement of existing ones
Collaborate closely with product managers, designers, and other developers to shape our products
Take part in architectural and technical discussions and decisions
Write clean, testable, and maintainable code - and review others' code with care
Support and maintain production systems, ensuring stability and performance
Work in pairs or mobs to learn together and improve quality
Help plan the team's work, clarify and prioritize the backlog, and break down goals into actionable steps
What We're Looking For
Solid experience with Ruby (or another similar language)
Experience working with RESTful APIs
Knowledge of software design principles, automated testing, and CI/CD
Familiarity with PostgreSQL and cloud infrastructure (AWS, Docker, CircleCI)
You understand the importance of performance, code quality, and team collaboration
You're used to working in agile environments with cross-functional teams
Bonus If You Have
Experience with Node.js, NestJS, or modern JavaScript (ES6+)
Knowledge of GraphQL and experience building or using APIs in that format.
We don't expect you to know everything on day one - but we do expect you to be curious, open, and willing to grow alongside us.
Our Tech Stack
Ruby * Node.js * Go * Nest * Next * React * GraphQL * CircleCI * GitHub * PostgreSQL * AWS * Datadog * Sentry
Your career at Hemnet With over 40 million visits each month, you'll be part of Sweden's most popular property platform - and one of the world's most admired real estate platforms. But our size and reputation aren't the only reasons why you and your 150+ colleagues enjoy working here.
Since 1998, Hemnet has been an essential go-to place for millions of Swedes, guiding them through one of life's biggest transitions: finding a new place to call home. We're proud to make this life-changing, often stressful journey as seamless as possible.
With access to vast amounts of data, you'll have limitless opportunities to explore and create new features that enhance the experience for Sweden's real estate agents, home buyers, and sellers. Our friendly Hemnet culture fosters a dynamic, playful environment where every voice is valued. Here, you'll join a welcoming team that encourages you to thrive and grow, working alongside passionate colleagues from around the world.
