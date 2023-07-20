Back-end Developer - Cloud Services
Back-end Developer - Cloud Services
Do you want to make a change and be a part of creating a smarter and safer world for everyone?
Are you looking for a stable employer with a great company culture and a long-term growth?
Do you want to work with development of market-leading products using modern cloud technologies? Then keep reading.
We at Axis Communications are looking for more developers who want to work with innovative solutions for our market-leading business in, among other things, network video, at our HQ in Lund.
Your future team?
We are organized into small agile teams and you will work in a highly competent team with 4-6 colleagues that have overall responsibility for the entire development cycle. With different experiences and competencies, the team has everything it takes to be able to manage the entire development chain.
What you'll do here as a back-end developer?
You will work with development of cloud services for Axis Video Management System (VMS) that ties together Axis' total offering of cameras, video recorders, desktop, web, mobile clients and cloud services. Programing languages used is mainly C# with some Go and Python.
As we work with continuous improvement an important part of the work within the team is to optimize both products, working methods and CI/CD flow.
Who are you?
We are looking for you that have a genuine interest in software development and who want to challenge yourself working with cutting edge technology and new tasks to solve. You see the importance of collaborating with others, sharing knowledge, and take pride in delivering customer value with quality. We think that you have a DevOps mindset and a passion for building scalable, robust cloud services that ultimately provide our customers with a top-notch user experience.
We'd love to hear that you have the following background and skills:
* Bachelor or Master of Engineering in Computer Science or equivalent
* Experience with AWS and/or Azure cloud development
* Experience of C#/.NET
* Experience with APIs such as REST, GraphQL
What Axis has to offer
At Axis we offer the chance to work with experienced colleagues in a global environment with many possibilities. To us your future career and development is important. Our corporate culture is essential - where equal opportunities, team spirit and to have fun are key! We want you to enjoy working with us and therefore we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning fika, Friday cake, bonus program, fitness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bike, to name a few.
Ready to act?
Does this sound interesting? Don't wait to send in your application! We're going through the applications continuously. If you have any questions about the position please reach out to recruiting manager, Marcus Wiedner at +46 46 272 1800.
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer! Ersättning
