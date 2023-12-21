Back Office Project Manager In-Service-Support
Saab AB / Kundservicejobb / Linköping Visa alla kundservicejobb i Linköping
2023-12-21
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
As Back Office Project Manager within business unit Airborne Early Warning you will work in a service oriented environment where your ability make the difference. You will lead a support team ensuring our customers optimal life cycle availability on Saab special mission aircraft products.
Your role
You will work with customer focus and contribute to maintain a prosperous long-term customer relationship to support delivered special mission aircraft.
As Back Office Project Manager, you will work closely together with the main Project Manager, your colleagues in the back-office team and involved organisations within Saab to ensure long-term availability. You will be a part of an expanding international support team ensuring our customers optimal life cycle availability on Saab special mission aircraft products.
The work will vary in both complexity and scope and will contribute to your individual development.
Your profile
You communicate well and combine your strategic thinking with operational actions.
You have a business mind-set and leadership ability with drive and clear focus on upcoming deliveries. You are well organized, with the ability to make decisions, find flexible solutions and creating engagement.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading sensor technology in monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers airborne, ground-based and naval radar, electronic warfare, C4I solutions, aviation systems and cyber security.
Airborne Early Warning a Business unit within Business Area Surveillance develops, delivers and maintains Airborne early Warning Systems such as the GlobalEye, a top performer of today 's AEW product in the World. GlobalEye is based on our own developed advanced radar ERIEYE that is integrated with other sensors into a Mission Systems.
We offer a sustainable work environment where Leadership and Diversity is essential to our success and together as one with openness in our daily work we meet the customers and future challenges.
Please note that we will accept your application in either Swedish or English.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_23917". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8346300