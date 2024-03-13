B2B Sales & Business Development Associate
2024-03-13
Flightradar24 is one of the most successful growth-stage tech companies in Stockholm. Each day more than 4 million aviation enthusiasts visit Flightradar24 (app/website) and our Commercial Services team has many of the biggest names in aviation on its customer list.
We are now looking for a motivated and business-savvy individual to join us as a B2B Sales & Business Development Associate. From welcoming new prospects to managing long-term customers, you will play a key role in driving our continuous growth and keeping Flightradar24 at the forefront of this industry.
This associate-level position is an exciting opportunity for individuals with a keen interest in aviation, as your enthusiasm and dedication will be key to your success. While a few years of sales experience is beneficial, we value a strong passion for the aviation industry and a hunger to excel in a dynamic sales environment. If you are ready to take your career to new heights and are passionate about the intersection of data and aviation, we want to hear from you!
This position is open to applicants who can work from our Stockholm, Sweden office. Flightradar24 offers a hybrid workplace model that mixes in-office and remote work to offer flexibility and support to employees.
What you'll do
Manage inbound enquiries: Effectively identify and manage key inbound enquiries, contributing to the development and maintenance of a robust sales pipeline.
Product understanding: Build an expert understanding of our B2B services and products, expertly communicating their value proposition to prospective clients.
Commercial solutions: Propose compelling commercial solutions and skillfully negotiate data license agreements.
Client relationships: Nurture strong, long-lasting relationships with clients, serving as a trusted key account manager.
Collaboration: Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to enhance and customize our data services to meet client requirements.
Industry awareness: Stay abreast of industry developments to remain at the forefront of the aviation data landscape
Who you are
Business mindset: Possess a strong business mindset with the ability to prioritize effectively and keep overall objectives in focus.
Customer focus: Show interest in working creatively with a diverse set of customers globally, understanding both technical and business requirements.
Communication skills: Demonstrate excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Adaptability: Exhibit the ability to learn quickly and thrive in a fast-paced environment.
Passion for aviation: Enthusiasm for the aviation industry is highly desirable
Experience: Whilst relevant experience is highly beneficial, a strong interest in aviation and a natural affinity for client facing business is our primary focus.
Technical Knowledge: Understanding of B2B/SaaS sales and data feeds/APIs and/or aviation data.
Language skills: Fluent English (Swedish not required).
About Flightradar24
With over 4 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Our app regularly tops the App Store and Google Play Travel charts. We also offer a wide range of commercial services and our customers include many of the biggest names in aviation.
We're constantly adding new services and improving existing products. To help us meet those challenges, we're looking for creative, collaborative and tech-savvy applicants to join us.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service with millions of end users from all around the world
Flexible and social work environment with free beverages, fruit, and snacks
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
