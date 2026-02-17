Azure Virtual Desktop Specialist
2026-02-17
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Azure Virtual Desktop Specialist on behalf of our client.
Responsibilities:
Design, configure, and manage VDI environments using Microsoft AVD and RDS to support business needs.
Implement and maintain security policies for virtual desktops.
Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to AVD and RDS systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate VDI solutions with other IT infrastructure components.
Monitor VDI performance and implement improvements as needed.
Provide technical support and guidance to team members and clients.
Stay updated with the latest developments in AVD and RDS technologies and best practices.
Required Qualifications:
Education in Computer Engineer or related field.
Proven experience with Microsoft AVD and RDS, including designing, configuring, and managing virtual desktop environments.
Strong understanding of virtualization technologies (e.g., Hyper-V).
Experience with network protocols and technologies (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP)
Proficiency in scripting and automation (e.g., PowerShell, Python).
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Ability to develop current VDI solution to new use cases.
Fluent in English, both in writing and speech.
Good to have:
Experience in Workplace management (e.g., Windows device management, Mac management, MDM).
Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., Intune, Jamf).
Knowledge of DevOps practices and tools.
Relevant certifications (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Azure Virtual Desktop Specialty).
Passionate about VDI technologies and Workplace management, eager to contribute to a dynamic and innovative team.
Other Requirements:
Highly developed communication skills; adaptability toward varying situations and audiences; interpersonal and influencing skills at all levels.
Ability to understand and handle tasks and deadlines both independently and as a team member.
Proficient in Agile planning.
Other Information :
Start Date : 2026-03-02
End Date : 2026-08-31
Application Deadline :2026-02-26
Work Model : On-site
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16
