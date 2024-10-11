Avdelningschef Kommunikation/Opto Syd
Company description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Great Britain. There are approximately 20,000 employees within the Vattenfall Group. We have been electrifying industries, delivering energy to homes and transforming life through innovation for over a hundred years. We now want to make it possible to live fossil-free within a generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Vattenfall Services Nordic AB builds, maintains and develops energy solutions for energy and electricity facilities. We develop Sweden's energy infrastructure to create a sustainable future where we find new innovations that contribute to a fossil-free society. We work with many different customers and suppliers that involve large investments for the energy transition. With us, you work in a socially important business and ensure that everything works.https://www.vattenfall.se/foretag/services-tjanster/vattenfall-services
About the role
Vattenfall Services' corporate culture is characterized by safety and an entrepreneurial spirit where creativity, independence and results orientation are key concepts. We work customer-oriented in a goal- and project-oriented organization.
Do you want to be part of Sweden's leading contracting company in the energy and power sector? Vattenfall Services continues to grow in the engineering area and now we are planning for continued expansion with a new manager for our newly started department Communication / Opto Syd .
The department is an engineering department that works within Communication/Opto within electricity distribution. Our engineers have competence in RTUs, opto, radio, Rakel and other remote communication. The department's employees are mostly stationed in Uppsala, the Stockholm area and Trollhättan. The communications engineers are today one with the technology departments, but as we are in an expansive phase, they are now shared with the plan to grow further in a newly started department.
As a manager, you are responsible for 25-30 employees where the department's main work is south of the Dalälven. We work in close collaboration with other operations within Vattenfall Services, therefore other tasks can also be part of everyday life. We work in a fast and changing part of the business and there we collaborate with several different parties such as hydropower producers, grid companies, grid company end customers and industries.
As a department manager, you work with the development of the department's employees and operations in a business environment where safety has the highest priority.
Examples of responsibilities and tasks:
Personnel and resource planning, keeping you and the department up-to-date on services and safe working methods, as well as working for further development and follow-up of methods and our delivery.
Development of existing employees but also actively working to increase the number of employees in the department.
Finance: forecast, budget and business follow-up as well as analysis of the business.
The department is part of Vattenfall Services' national Business Area Stations Technology. You will report to the business area manager and be part of his management team, together with managers in other regions with similar challenges. In this management group, there are good opportunities to contribute to the continued growth and development of the entire business area.
We offer you a very exciting and challenging opportunity, to drive Vattenfall Service's energy transition towards a fossil-free future with your skills and experience.
Requirements specification
You are a leader who contributes with commitment, openness and a strong focus on work environment and safety. You have several years' experience of working as a leader with personnel responsibility and have great drive around issues related to employee development and commitment. We would like you to have experience in customer and supplier relations, financial follow-up and contract management. Experience from the electricity industry is advantageous.
We attach great importance to your personal qualities where you are a committed leader who has the ability to unite and motivate your employees. As a leader, you are responsive, clear and present. You look out for the best interests of the group while also having a business drive. You are an initiative-taking and communicative person who has a strong drive to support the development of the business, the people within it and our business.
Furthermore, we see that you have a good IT habit, B driver's license and the opportunity to travel in the position as the employees are located in several locations. You speak and write both Swedish and English without hindrance.
Additional information
After several decades in the energy industry, we know that our employees are our most important and valuable asset. Therefore, we offer you a varied working day with great opportunities for personal and professional development. We are a large and safe employer that still feels familiar, where the safety, well-being and cooperation of employees are important parts of our company culture!
At Vattenfall Services, you can make a difference and together we take responsibility for a sustainable energy transition, together we give power to a fossil-free life.
Are you curious about your future colleagues? Read more here: Your colleagues - Vattenfall SE
Curious to follow our everyday life? Follow us on social media;
Linkedin - Vattenfall Services Nordic AB
Instagram - Vattenfall Services
Place of placement You will be placed at one of our establishments in the area, e.g. Avesta, Ludvika, Västerås, Uppsala, Norrviken, Jordbro, Motala or Trollhättan. Other locations may be relevant.
The deadline for applications is November 3. We only accept applications via our website. Selection and interviews take place after the application deadline.
Do you want to know more?
If you have questions about the position, contact recruiting manager Marcus Persson, 070-207 44 25. If you have any questions about your application, contact recruiter Jessica Petersson, 070-0398770
Union representatives
Christel Karlsson Unionen, Massimo Bresnik SEKO, Torbjörn Blom Academics and Magnus Tjergefors Leaders. You can reach everyone via Vattenfall's switchboard, tel. 08-739 50 00.
We look forward to your application!
Vattenfall is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure, thus many of our services are security classified. If this position is security classified, a security check will be carried out before employment, in accordance with the Security Protection Act. In addition to security checks, drug tests are carried out.
As the safety of Vattenfall and its employees is crucial, we will conduct a "pre-employment screening" before each employment. These controls are based on your role that you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The checks will be carried out by a third party, Validata.
