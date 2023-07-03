Automotive Software Test Engineer
2023-07-03
At ALTEN in Gothenburg, Sweden we work with some of Sweden's largest automotive manufacturers within research and development. Now we are looking to expand our team of automotive software test engineers. Within the field of testing, the trend is moving towards automation. Therefore, we are looking for you who are an automotive software test engineer or automotive software developer, preferably experienced with Python and Continuous Integration (CI/CD).
Here, we encourage and support our engineers to evolve professionally as personally. Therefore, you will have the fullest support from your closest ALTEN manager, who will follow you in your journey and support you forward - in the direction you want. When you feel like you want to learn something new, you can always take it into your own hands because ALTEN Academy offers several educations, from new programming languages to negotiation skills and much more.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
YOUR PROFILE
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have:
Minimum 5 years of experience working with automotive software, either testing or development.
Professional experience working with Python or C++.
Worked in an Agile environment.
A relevant degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electronics, Data Science, Mathematics, Physics or similar.
Meritorious experience:
Experience in PyTest or Robot Framework.
Experience with CI/CD tools e.g. Jenkins.
Experience with Vector tools e.g. CANoe, CANalyzer.
Experience with CAN, LIN, Ethernet.
To succeed in the role as a consultant at ALTEN you need to be analytical, have a great sense for quality, a positive attitude and you need to be a team-player. If You find this as an interesting next step and would like to get in touch with us, don't hesitate to send in your application.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
