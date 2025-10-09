Automotive Software Engineer - BSW
2025-10-09
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Join our dynamic team at AVL MTC, located in Gothenburg, one of Europe's leading R&D hubs for the automotive industry. At AVL MTC, our Software team is a multi-national group of passionate engineers driving innovation in automotive software development for next-generation vehicle technologies. You'll work at the forefront of mobility, collaborating on cutting-edge embedded platforms, safety-critical systems, and advanced software architectures. If you're passionate about automotive software development and driven to shape the future of mobility alongside a global team, we look forward to hearing from you.
Responsibilities:
* Configure and generate AUTOSAR BSW modules using Vector DaVinci or EB tresos, and support their integration into the software platform
* Collaborate with system engineers and architects
* Work with CI/CD pipelines and version control tools (Git, Gerrit, Jenkins, Docker, etc)
* Support HIL/SIL testing activities and perform debugging using Vector tools and Lauterbach Trace32
* Analyze runtime behavior, memory usage, and integration issues on target ECUs
* Maintain build stability and manage software integration
* Collaborate effectively cross-functional and multi-disciplinary teams, following Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) principles and agile development practices
• BSc / MSc degree in SW / Electrical / Electronic engineering
* Minimum of 3+ years' experience in embedded software development on bare-metal and/or RTOS-based systems
* Solid understanding of AUTOSAR methodology and toolchain
* Strong C programming skills with a focus on readability, maintainability, and scalability
* Experience with automotive communication protocols (CAN, LIN, SPI, Ethernet, etc)
* Experience developing and integrating Complex Device Drivers (CDDs), as well as working with memory and diagnostic stacks
* Fluent in English with strong verbal and written communication skill
Meriting:
* Familiarity with functional safety and ASPICE
* Experience with AUTOSAR Software Component Description (SWCD)
* Proficiency in C++
* Swedish language proficiency
