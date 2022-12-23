Automotive Engineers within Mechanical Engineering - Gothenburg
Our offer
As a consultant at Capgemini Engineering, you are part of something bigger. In multidisciplinary teams you make your contribution to the most innovative products in the rapidly transforming automotive industry.
All our projects, whether in-house or at our leading customers, are part of our ambition of making life more advanced, more sustainable and easier. Capgemini Engineering offers you a work environment branded by ambition and care. You will be working with cutting edge technology, developing yourself surrounded by dedicated colleagues with high expertise.
Your role
We are currently looking for experienced Automotive engineers within several technology areas and roles. If you have experience from developing Exterior or Interior components, Chassis systems or BIW parts as a Project manager, Design engineer or similar we are interested in hearing from you!
Preferably you already have experience from having worked at some of our customers in the Automotive cluster in Gothenburg. You have the right mindset and understand what it takes to be a consultant, going the extra mile for our customers and building your career within Capgemini Engineering.
Responsibilities:
• Secure project deliverables according to set responsibilities.
• Be responsible for own part / areas fulfillment
• Contact with other R&D areas, stakeholders and attributes to agree of required actions, both internal and external.
• Be responsible to ensure that the technical documentation is available at the right level, with the right quality and at the right time.
• Be responsible of verifying that all requirements are met.
• Be responsible for Time, Technique and Cost for each specific task or component.
• Occasional travel may occur.
Your profile
Required qualifications
Minimum B.Sc. within Mechanical engineering, Automotive Engineering or similar education.
• Experience from working in CAD- (for example Catia V5 or CREO) and PLM-systems
(Teamcenter, PDMLink).
• Fluent in English (both written and spoken).
• Familiar with Agile methodologies and a good collaborator.
• Drivers license type B.
Personal qualities
• Self-motivated with a strong delivery orientation.
• High cooperation ability and communication skills.
• Structured and used to summarize and present status reports.
• Openness to knowledge sharing, leading others (where applicable) and able to
prioritize and quickly change focus when needed.
• High energy and drive.
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running continuously.
Apply now since we assign roles during the whole application time span. For questions and for more information contact Jan Hansson, Talent Acquisition Partner, 0725-616900
We kindly but firmly refrain from direct contact with staffing, brokerage and recruitment companies as well as other external actors and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Capgemini Engineering is an integral part of the Capgemini Group, a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided every day by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2020 global revenues of EUR16 billion.
