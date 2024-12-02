Automotive Design Engineer - Interior & Exterior
2024-12-02
ALTEN IS LOOKING FOR DESIGN ENGINEERS!
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR
We are looking to strengthen our Automotive Engineering team with skilled designer with experience from either interior or exterior engineering. The personal qualities that we value are the ability to solve problems with an energetic touch, someone who is genuinely interested in technology and, in that way, create confidence to build long lasting relationships with our world leading automotive manufacturer partners!
You have an MSc / BSc within engineering and knowledge about manufacturing and materials in plastic/sheet metal design. You should act professionally and take responsibility. Interest, dedication and desire to work within automotive and a positive mindset with a can-do attitude is vital!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities, development and togetherness. ALTEN operates in several different industries, having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN. Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
REQUIREMENTS:
Components: Interior, Exterior, Vehicle Integration
SW: Catia V5 Surface & Solid, PDMLink, Teamcenter, KOLA/KDP
Used to Agile way-of-work
Work experience from Europe
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
