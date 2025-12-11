Automation Test Engineer within the Future of Smart Water Technology

A Hub AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2025-12-11


We are looking for a skilled Automation Test Engineer to join the R&D team of one of our clients, located in Stockholm. The company operates within the advanced water technology and fluid management industry, developing innovative solutions that support sustainable water usage and critical infrastructure worldwide.
As an Automation Test Engineer, you will work hands-on with Python and Pytest, develop test rigs with HW in the loop setups and integrate automated tests into a modern CI/CD environment using Jenkins. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure robust, scalable, and efficient testing processes.
Responsibilities

Develop and maintain test automation frameworks and test rigs with HW in the loop

Create automated test cases for validating functionality

Integrate automated tests into the continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline to ensure continuous testing and delivery

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, product managers, and other stakeholders, to ensure alignment on project goals and requirements

Provide regular updates on test automation progress and results

Qualifications

Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Software Engineering, Electronics Engineering, or a related field

Proven experience in software test automation, preferably in a similar industry

Proficiency in Python and experience with Pytest for test automation

Strong understanding of software testing methodologies and practices

Experience with CI/CD tools, particularly Jenkins

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong communication and collaboration abilities

Attention to detail and a commitment to quality

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-30

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
A Hub AB (org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se

Arbetsplats
A-hub

Kontakt
Isabella Kvist
isabella@a-hub.se

Jobbnummer
9638781

