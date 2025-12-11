Automation Test Engineer within the Future of Smart Water Technology
We are looking for a skilled Automation Test Engineer to join the R&D team of one of our clients, located in Stockholm. The company operates within the advanced water technology and fluid management industry, developing innovative solutions that support sustainable water usage and critical infrastructure worldwide.
As an Automation Test Engineer, you will work hands-on with Python and Pytest, develop test rigs with HW in the loop setups and integrate automated tests into a modern CI/CD environment using Jenkins. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure robust, scalable, and efficient testing processes.
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain test automation frameworks and test rigs with HW in the loop
Create automated test cases for validating functionality
Integrate automated tests into the continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipeline to ensure continuous testing and delivery
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, product managers, and other stakeholders, to ensure alignment on project goals and requirements
Provide regular updates on test automation progress and results
Qualifications
Bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, Software Engineering, Electronics Engineering, or a related field
Proven experience in software test automation, preferably in a similar industry
Proficiency in Python and experience with Pytest for test automation
Strong understanding of software testing methodologies and practices
Experience with CI/CD tools, particularly Jenkins
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
Strong communication and collaboration abilities
Attention to detail and a commitment to quality Ersättning
