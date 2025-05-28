Automation Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Karlskrona
2025-05-28
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Karlskrona
, Kalmar
, Växjö
, Älmhult
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
Automation Engineer - Consultant Assignment in Karlskrona
We are looking for a skilled and motivated Automation Engineer to join a high-tech industrial environment focused on power and automation development. This assignment is based at a modern manufacturing facility known for its advanced capabilities in producing high-voltage power cables and housing one of the world's largest HVDC test labs.
About the Role:
In this position, you will act as a key resource supporting the production department with automation and electrical design matters. You will serve as a subject matter expert in both areas, contributing to the development and validation of automation solutions for new machines as well as upgrades.
You will also participate in an automation development group, help define technical direction, and ensure solutions align with relevant machine directives and standards.
Key Responsibilities:
Perform PLC programming and electrical design for production machinery and equipment
Design and implement both small-scale and complex automation solutions
Contribute to the creation and refinement of routines and guidelines for automation development
Participate in innovation forums and development group meetings related to automation
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure high-quality outcomes
Profile:
To succeed in this role, you are detail-oriented, proactive, and enjoy taking ownership of your tasks. You are also a strong team player with a collaborative mindset and the ability to interact effectively with different departments. Curiosity and a willingness to continuously learn new technologies are key traits we value.
Requirements:
Solid experience in automation engineering and programming within industrial production environments
Proficiency in tools and platforms such as EPLAN, and automation systems from ABB, Siemens, or equivalent
Fluent in both spoken and written Swedish and English
Ability to work on-site in Karlskrona is mandatory
Additional Information:
The consultant will be required to complete SSG Entrance training (arranged and paid for by the consulting firm). For on-site access, the consultant must also have steel-toe safety shoes, a high-visibility vest (with the consulting company's logo), and a mobile phone. A drug test will be conducted before the assignment begins.
This is a great opportunity for a dedicated automation professional to work with cutting-edge technology in a dynamic and collaborative setting.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
371 47 KARLSKRONA Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9365776