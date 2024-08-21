Automation Engineer
2024-08-21
Do you want to participate from the start in defining our approach to automation and enhance its implementation in operations to achieve zero touch? Then this might be the job for you!
At Sandvik Group IT, we're now looking for an Automation Engineer to be part of our team and play a key role in building a center of excellence - shaping the future direction and vision for automation across IT operations. Welcome to be part on this journey to set new standards for automation excellence together with us!
About your job
In this position, you provide automation expertise to drive the transformation of IT operations toward a state of zero touch through comprehensive process automation. Within the Core Automation Platform, you're responsible for the development and implementation of automated solutions using a variety of technologies, adapting them to meet specific needs through detailed requirement analysis. You ensure that automation initiatives across our organization adhere to the highest standards of practices, and you guide other teams, ensuring they align with the strategic vision and best practices for automation set by the Core Automation Platform team. Your analytical skills are essential in assessing business cases for automation, working in close collaboration with the product owner and other stakeholders. Additionally, you engage with product teams that require automation solutions to optimize their workflows.
The location for this position is Gasverket in Stockholm or Sandbacka Park in Sandviken. We apply a hybrid working set-up, allowing you to combine office- and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a degree in computer science or engineering, in addition to extensive knowledge of process automation and the ability to identify business cases for automation. You're skilled in automation technology, such as Ansible, Azure Automation and Kubernetes, along with a solid understanding of IT infrastructure, cloud and on-premises. Working in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, both verbally and in writing, while knowledge of Swedish is advantageous.
It's beneficial to have skills or knowledge in following:
AIOps, RPA (UiPath & Microsoft Power Automate), GitHub, BPM tools.
Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect Expert AZ-305.
Red Hat Certified System Administrator.
Developing advanced automation with Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.
You're an organized and analytical person with a strong passion for continuous improvement and efficiency. As a team player, you thrive in a collaborative environment, using your communication skills to maintain a clear and open dialogue. You're flexible, self-driven and motivated - enabling you to adapt quickly to changing circumstances, taking initiative in finding innovative solutions and tackling new challenges. As an automation evangelist, you're not only implementing effective automation strategies, but also advocate for their benefits and helping teams to embrace new technologies to drive success.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Matilda Andersson, Product Owner Core Automation Platform, +46 (0)76 531 27 99
Pasi Yrjänheikki, Competence Manager
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lotta Amnebjer Nordqvist
How to apply
Send your application no later than September 4, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0069108.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
