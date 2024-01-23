Audio Designer
Arrowhead Game Studios AB / Ljus- och ljudjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ljus- och ljudjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arrowhead Game Studios AB i Stockholm
If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry under our four walls. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?We are now looking for a Audio Designer!
We are looking for an Audio Designer to join one of our future game teams who will help define and create the initial Audio content for the game while closely contributing to the direction and vision in support of the Game Director.
Who you are:
The Audio Designer is responsible for producing high quality audio assets using outstanding skills in sound design and implementation. Ideally we are looking for a generalist comfortable with potentially implementing or creating audio libraries, foley, music, dialogue, etc. Helping define and understand the project's needs from an Audio pipeline standpoint, the Audio Designer will switch between the context of helping to structure for future development, while also delivering on assets in the short term to further prototypes and pre-production to find the 'fun' and the 'feel' of the game as early as possible.The Audio Designer is also expected to work in a way that supports the product focused life cycle of the multidisciplinary team, contributing to product discovery and in delivering as much player value as possible. They will work in multiple tools and create the best practice for the pipelines necessary to deliver high quality assets for the Unreal 5 developer ecosystem for Audio.
You have 3+ years hands on experience in game audio development as Audio Designer or Sound Designer
Familiar and proficient in many aspects of audio and sound design for games
Familiarity with broad aspects of game development including gameplay, content creation, and systems
You have shipped a similar title to the original HellDivers or other top-down action games
Experience with, or have shipped titles, on Unreal 4 or greater
Experience with multiple Audio engines such as MetaSounds, WWISE, or others
Preproduction or Prototyping project phase experience
What you'll do;
Create and implement high quality assets during prototyping and preproduction from a broad range of Audio specialties such as SFX, Music, Dialogue, and others
Collaborate with project Leadership in defining requirements and content as well as content pipelines that are necessary to achieve the product vision and goals.
Establish best practice for content creation pipelines for sound design, dialogue, etc
Identify and scope the Audio content requirements for the game during early milestones, as well as identify pipeline or tools needs
Set standards or guidelines for other Audio Designers and developers as necessary to ensure that our development scales as more people join the team
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible. We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical information
Scope: Full-time: 40 hours per week with initial 6 month probation period.
Location: Office first, hybrid solution possible. You need to be eligible to work in Sweden.
What we offer
Arrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 100+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in our newly built, custom-tailored offices on the Hammarby Kaj waterfront, we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. A thriving game dev scene, along with all types of activities are immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
We also have numerous work benefits for all our employees. You can read about them here! (https://jobs.arrowheadgamestudios.com/pages/perks-benefits) Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arrowhead Game Studios AB
(org.nr 556779-6544), http://arrowheadgamestudios.com/ Arbetsplats
Arrowhead Game Studios Jobbnummer
8414890